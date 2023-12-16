SUV belonging to missing Cape Breton man located; body found nearby

Cape Breton Regional Police located a body in a remote area on Saturday. A vehicle belonging to a missing 87-year-old man was found nearby. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)

Cape Breton Regional Police found a body near a parked vehicle in a remote area Saturday.

A news release said the vehicle located off Birch Point Road in South Cove has been confirmed to belong to Evan John (Jackie) Davies, 87, who was last seen driving in Glace Bay on Dec. 11. He was the subject of a search.

Two emergency alerts were issued on phones in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality asking for the public's help.

According to the release, an SUV was seen on Saturday morning and reported to police.

Ground search and rescue and a helicopter were called to assist. The body was found at about 3:30 p.m.

There is no indication of foul play in the death, the release says, and the body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

