SUV driven into second-floor corridor of South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – A woman described by Braintree police as “elderly” drove her SUV into South Shore Plaza Thursday, coming to a stop about 60-feet into the second-floor corridor of the mall near Torrid.

The driver, who has not been identified, was still seated inside the late-model Lincoln MKX when police arrived late Thursday morning. According to Braintree police, the woman stopped the vehicle on her own and bystanders were talking to her when police arrived.

A Braintree police officer talks to the woman her drove her SUV into South Shore Plaza on the second level on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Officers and a mental health clinician evaluated the driver on scene before she was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. Braintree police are requesting an immediate license suspension from the Registry of Motor Vehicles. No charges have been filed at this time.

Video: Uncontrolled MBTA Red Line train rolls through Braintree station

WCVB video: See the video from South Shore Plaza on wcvb.com

According to police, the SUV entered the mall from the south garage via a pedestrian bridge. Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing in front of the entrance. The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside.

Police said the driver slowly entered the mall and took a left, where she travelled about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level. There was minor damage to the vehicle as a planter and other items were knocked over. There were no injuries reported.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Woman drives Lincoln MKX SUV into second floor of South Shore Plaza