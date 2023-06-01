SUV driver dies after hitting deputy working traffic control in Horizon City

An SUV driver died at a hospital after hitting a Culberson County sheriff's deputy who was assisting with traffic control Wednesday at a work zone in Horizon City, police said.

Horizon City police traffic investigators continue their investigation into the collision, which occurred before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road.

Deputy E. Tibuni was working doing traffic control at the intersection when he was struck by an SUV driven by 75-year-old Martin Arambula Vargas, Horizon City police said.

Arambula Vargas was transported to Del Sol Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said. Tibuni was hospitalized in critical but stable condition at University Medical Center of El Paso.

Traffic signal work was being done at the site. It was unclear what else was struck by the SUV, which images by Channel 14-KFOX show had extensive damage to its front.

The intersection was closed for about seven hours until about 6:30 p.m. when the scene was cleared. Horizon City police said that an investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Division continues.

