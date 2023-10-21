SUV of fugitive wanted in judge's murder found near Williamsport

The Mercedes SUV that authorities believe the suspect in a judge's murder was using has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Pedro Manuel Argote, is still at large, said Sgt. Carly Hose, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Argote, 49, of Frederick, Md., is considered armed and dangerous.

He is the suspect in the Thursday night shooting death of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew "Drew" F. Wilkinson, who was found shot in his driveway north of Hagerstown.

Wilkinson, earlier that day, issued a ruling in Argote's divorce case that Argote could have no contact with his children or wife.

Sheriff Brian Albert said Friday that Argote was not at the hearing in person on Thursday.

Hose said the silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 was found shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area off Bottom Road.

Bottom Road is northwest of Williamsport, along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal and Potomac River before turning north to Clear Spring Road (Md. 68).

Hose said someone called in the location of the car.

Further details are expected at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

This story will be updated.

