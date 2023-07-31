SUV hits 6 migrant workers at NC Walmart and it ‘appears to be’ intentional, cops say

An SUV struck six people outside a Walmart in Lincoln County, North Carolina, and investigators suspect it was intentional, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

It happened around 1:17 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Walmart located at 306 North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton, and the driver remains at large, police said in a news release. Lincolnton is about 37 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle,” police said.

“All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.”

Investigators have not said what the workers were doing at the time of the collision, or why they suspect it was an intentional act.

A search is underway for “an older white male” who was driving “an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack.”

Lincolnton police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver. Tips can be offered at 704-736-8900. Detective M. Diallo is the lead investigator, officials said.

Mom turns son into cops after learning he led police chase in her car, NC sheriff says

Trooper stops to help stranded driver — and gets shot in the chest, NC cops say

Driver hits two construction crew flaggers on highway, killing one, NC troopers say