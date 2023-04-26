SUV hits child, adult before slamming into Lexington car wash

An investigation is underway after the driver of an SUV struck a child and an adult before slamming into a car wash in Lexington on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of multiple pedestrians struck at the Mass Ave Car Wash found a child and adult suffering from injuries, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Both the child and adult were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

After the SUV hit the victims, it continued on and hit the brick building that houses the car wash.

Video from the scene showed a crumpled maroon SUV near the entrance to the car wash. The area was roped off with yellow police tape.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear and police didn’t say if the driver will face charges.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

