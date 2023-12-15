SUV hits JSO patrol car, both drivers taken to the hospital

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Philips Highway and Emerson Street.

According to JSO, an officer was responding to a traffic crash with injuries and lane blockage.

The officer was driving eastbound on Emerson Street in a JSO Ford Explorer SUV with lights and siren activated.

Read: Jacksonville family hoping new evidence helps lead to arrest in hit-and-run

According to the officer involved in the crash, it appeared that northbound Phillips Highway had stopped at a yield. A dark-colored midsized SUV was driving northbound on Phillips Highway in the outside right lane and the dark SUV did not stop.

The front of the dark midsized SUV struck the passenger’s side of the JSO-marked SUV which then pushed the JSO SUV into a vehicle that was stopped westbound on Emerson St. waiting to turn southbound onto Phillips Hwy.

Read: No survivors in deadly Texas plane crash that took off from Jacksonville

The JSO police officer and the citizen were transported to local hospitals for evaluation. Both are stable with minor injuries.

The intersection of Phillips Hwy. and Emerson St. will be closed for another hour as detectives complete the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Everything you need to know to for the holidays in the Jacksonville area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.