SUV of man killed in Rush County spotted 2.5 hours away in Wichita, officials say

The SUV of a man found dead inside his home in La Crosse, Kansas, has been spotted 2.5 hours away in Wichita, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A family member found 61-year-old Leslie Randa dead inside his home Friday afternoon. That night, the KBI sent out a news release that said the man’s SUV was missing and that his death was considered a homicide.

Tuesday night, the KBI said the SUV was spotted in Wichita after Randa’s death and may still be in the area. The news release asked anyone who saw the SUV since January 11, which was 10 days before he was found dead, to call the KBI at 1-800-572-7463 (1-800-KSCRIME) or the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578.

Randa’s SUV is a black 2006 GMC Envoy with a chrome front grill guard and Kansas license plate 463HAE.