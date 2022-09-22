SUV originally sought in Greenville Amber Alert Wednesday involved in police pursuit Thursday

The SUV that was the subject of Wednesday’s Amber Alert that originated in Greenville was involved in a police pursuit Thursday afternoon, according to initial reports and our news partners at The Daily Advocate.

Officers were involved in a chase that started near the traffic circle in downtown Greenville around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, initial reports indicate.

The chase ended in the area of Cypress Street and Central Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Our news partners at The Daily Advocate report the vehicle being investigated by police is the same Chevrolet Suburban, with the same license plate, that was sought during an Amber Alert issued Wednesday afternoon.

It was not known if any arrests were made, or if anyone who was sought during the investigation Wednesday was a part of Thursday’s pursuit.

Greenville police dispatchers declined to comment or provide additional details about the investigation. Additional News Center 7 requests and questions were directed to an unnamed voicemail.

A second scene is reported near Wayne HealthCare, state troopers confirmed to News Center 7. Dispatchers said state troopers were requested to investigate a crash near the hospital that was a result of a police pursuit.

Contributed Photo/The Daily Advocate

Our news partners at The Daily Advocate report crime scene tape has been placed around the entrance to the hospital.

No criminal charges were filed after Wednesday’s Amber Alert, because the children’s father is a custodial parent and the children were not harmed, Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said Wednesday.

The incident was not considered a criminal case from the beginning, he said, explaining that it was more like a well-being check, Roberts said.

Additional details were not available. We have a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.