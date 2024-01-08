SUV overturns, vehicles damaged on I-395 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — An SUV overturned and multiple cars were damaged on I-395 in Alexandria on Sunday evening.

The incident caused traffic to shut down in the northbound lanes past King Street. After police and emergency workers were able to move the SUV, one lane of traffic opened back up.

It is unknown whether the damaged vehicles are directly related to the overturned SUV.

