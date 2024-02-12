SUV plummets over 200-foot cliff and bursts into flames, killing one, Utah cops say

One person was killed after an SUV went over a cliff in Utah, officials said.

On Feb. 11, at about 2:25 a.m., Hurricane City officers got reports of a vehicle having gone over a 200-foot cliff near the Hurricane overlook, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV at the bottom of the cliff on fire, police said.

Firefighters weren’t able to help potential passengers because of the blaze’s intensity and distance, officials said.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue was able to put out the flames, police said.

The vehicle was eventually recovered, and a passenger was found dead, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing, officers said.

Hurricane is about 290 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

