SUV runs off highway and one person is killed, but it wasn’t the driver, SC cops say

One person was killed Tuesday when an SUV ran off an interstate and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 2:30 p.m., on a stretch of Interstate 95 running through Orangeburg County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A pedestrian was on the right shoulder on the southbound side of I-95, at the 89 mile marker, near a disabled vehicle, according to Bolt. That’s near the junction with U.S. 176.

A 2017 Nissan SUV was driving south on I-95 and ran off the right side of the road where it hit and killed the pedestrian, Bolt said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the SUV and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

Information about why the pedestrian’s vehicle was disabled and what caused the SUV to veer off I-95 was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 688 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 25 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 47 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.