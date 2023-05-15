SUV and semi burst into flames in Florida after accused drunk driver crashes, cops say

An SUV and semi truck burst into flames after an accused drunk driver crashed on a highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 64-year-old man, who was later accused of driving while impaired, was heading east in an SUV on a road in Fort Myers when he improperly changed lanes just before 11:10 p.m. on May 14, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When he changed lanes, his vehicle struck the left side of a semi truck also traveling east, the report says.

After they collided, both vehicles “became engulfed in flames,” the report says.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and the semi truck driver was uninjured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested the 64-year-old SUV driver and found him to have a blood alcohol content of 0.102, according to the report. The legal limit is 0.08.

The SUV driver is charged with driving under the influence with damage to property or person and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Lee County jail records. He was released on a $3,000 bond on May 15.

Fort Myers is about 130 miles south of Tampa.

