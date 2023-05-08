SUV slams into crowd in Texas, killing several people and injuring more; driver arrested

Access Hollywood

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all smiles as they adorably waved to the masses from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The young royals joined their parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their grandparents, King Charles and Queen Camila, during the historic moment as the King greeted the crowds who came to celebrate his coronation. Princess Charlotte looked so grown up as she said hello to the public and Louis hilariously played with the tapestry in front of him.