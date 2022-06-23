SUV smuggling migrants crashes after hit by Texas DPS vehicle in El Paso highway pursuit

An SUV smuggling undocumented migrants rolled over when it was hit by a Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol vehicle during a Wednesday morning pursuit on El Paso's Border Highway.

The smuggling suspect and seven passengers were treated for injuries and arrested following the nearly 20-minute long freeway chase, the Texas DPS said in a statement.

The pursuit began just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when a state trooper attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Equinox for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Eastlake Boulevard in the far East Side, the DPS said.

The driver refused to pull over as the pursuit headed east out of El Paso before returning west on I-10 onto Loop 375 and back into the city limits, DPS said.

A trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT move, hitting the Equinox with the DPS vehicle, causing the SUV to roll over on the César Chávez Border Highway near Padres Drive in the Lower Valley, the DPS said.

One of the passengers, who was not wearing a safety belt, fell out of the vehicle in the crash as the SUV ended up upside down on its roof, according to the DPS and television news images from the scene.

The 19-year-old driver, Milton Gonzalez Aguilar, and his seven passengers were arrested and treated at a hospital for various injuries. The migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol custody.

The El Paso County Jail has Gonzalez listed as Milton Daniel Gonzalez. He was booked on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, according to jail records.

The DPS stated that Gonzalez is from Mexico, but a jail log shows him residing in El Paso.

Gonzalez is being held on bonds set at $100,000 for the evading charge and $250,000 for the smuggling case, according to jail records.

