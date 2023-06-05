SUV stolen in Holly Hill with sleeping toddler inside recovered in South Daytona, police say

Holly Hill police said they’ve located the SUV that was stolen last week with a toddler inside.

They said the SUV was recovered by South Daytona police Sunday night.

On June 1, investigators said someone stole a Volkswagen Tiguan from outside of a Holly Hill home.

Police said a woman parked it in a relative’s driveway along Clifton Street.

They said she left the vehicle’s engine running with her child asleep in the rear seat and briefly went inside the house.

During that time, someone stole her vehicle.

Investigators released video showing a male leaving the 2-year-old boy on the side of the road about 30 minutes after he disappeared with the SUV.

Deputies with Volusia County Sheriff’s Office safely recovered the child and said he was not injured.

On Sunday evening, Holly Hill police said the stolen Tiguan was spotted by a South Daytona officer who attempted to stop it.

But police said the driver refused to stop and sped away, eventually making his way into the city limits of Daytona Beach.

Police said they caught up with him in a parking lot off South Beach Street near Loomis Avenue.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested and faces charges from both departments.

Holly Hill police have charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle; South Daytona police charged him with fleeing and eluding and other traffic-related charges.

Police said the teen, whom they are not naming, has not been charged with kidnapping or child neglect at this time.

Crime scene technicians are processing the vehicle, police added.

Holly Hill police have asked anyone with information about this investigation to call Sgt. Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

