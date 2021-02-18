SUV stuck on North Park Lake after driver attempts to cross frozen surface
Feb. 18—An SUV was trapped in ice on North Park Lake in McCandless after a 23-year-old man attempted to drive across the frozen lake late Wednesday night, according to Allegheny County Police.
The driver allegedly told police he mistook the lake for a parking lot.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Pearce Mill Road. First responders were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The rear end of the 2010 Subaru SUV became partially submerged when one of the vehicle's wheels broke through the ice. The driver was out of the vehicle when first responders arrived, according to police.
The name of the Franklin Park man who was driving the SUV was not released. He was not injured.
A tow truck from AAA was already at the scene when first responders arrived and had tried unsuccessfully to remove the vehicle. Firefighters from the Highland, Ingomar and Peebles departments also were unable to remove it, according to police.
Officials decided it would be safer to try to remove it after sunrise, and began recovery efforts Thursday morning, according to police. Crews used tow straps to drag the SUV out of the frozen lake onto the shoreline.
The man drove onto the lake from the area of the boat launch ramp, police said. There are signs marking the area as a boat launch and warning that all activities on the ice are prohibited except ice fishing, according to police.
The driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police, who said they may file charges against him pending the result of their investigation.
"This incident serves as a reminder why all activities on the ice are prohibited, apart from ice fishing," Allegheny County Police said in a statement. "With the constantly changing temperatures and the flow of water beneath the ice, there is no way to ensure the ice is safe and will not give way."
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@triblive.com or via Twitter .