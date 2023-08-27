SUV tears in half in fiery crash with 19-year-old driving 100 mph, Michigan cops say

A speeding motorist slammed into a crashed SUV, tearing it in half and leaving several people seriously injured, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were on the way to the scene of a wreck on U.S. Interstate 696, near Warren, when a third vehicle became involved, police said in a Aug. 27 news release.

A Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into a Dodge Caliber, which caused the car to roll over, the release said. The Equinox stopped in the middle of the highway and the driver got out to see if the other driver was OK, police said.

Moments later, witnesses said a Dodge Challenger “traveling over 100 mph” hit the side of the Equinox, splitting the SUV in half, according to police.

The Challenger caught fire, as well as part of the Equinox, police said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Challenger and a back seat passenger are hospitalized in serious condition, and the front seat passenger is hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Nobody in the first two vehicles was seriously injured, police said.

“There is no reason to drive faster than the posted speed limit. We continue to see more drivers hurt or killed due to risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speed. Hopefully these two crashes won’t result in another preventable death,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in the release.

Warren, a suburb of Detroit, is roughly 20 miles north of the city’s downtown.

