SUV and train collide, leaving 2 people trapped in wreckage, Matthews rescuers say

An SUV collided with a train in downtown Matthews, leaving two seriously injured people trapped in the vehicle, according to Matthews Fire & EMS.

Identities of the crash victims and their conditions have not been released.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, near the intersection of N. Trade and Charles streets, fire officials said in a news release. The area is about 12 miles southeast of Uptown Charlotte.

Photos show the heavily damaged SUV was found teetering on its side next to a tanker car.

“Two people were trapped in the vehicle and appeared to have life threatening injuries,” Matthews Fire Department officials said.

“Crews from Station 1 & 2 A-Shift quickly went to work stabilizing the vehicle. Once the car was secured, several cutters and were used to remove the roof of the car.”

The two patients were freed in about 15 minutes and taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. CSX police are participating in the investigation, officials said.

