SUVs in Bristol spray-painted with climate change protests

Nearly a dozen cars have been damaged by environmental protestors, who have spray-painted phrases like "climate criminal" on them.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was investigating 11 reports of criminal damage to SUVs in Clifton, Bristol.

It's the second time climate protestors have damaged cars in Bristol - around 60 had their tyres let down last year.

"Officers will be carrying out increased patrols", a police spokesperson said.

"We are appealing for anyone who is a victim of this kind of crime to report it to us so we can establish a pattern and progress our investigation."

