How Suzanne Somers embraced aging -- and her advice to women

When it comes to aging, actress and businesswoman Suzanne Somers is spilling her secrets about how she managed to feel great while getting older.

Somers sat down with ABC News to talk about her new book, "A New Way to Age," and opened up about her own life.

"I do feel better now than I ever have," she told ABC News' Abbie Boudreau. "I feel sexy. And maybe -- maybe I feel sexier 'cause I'm in my stuff. I know who I am."

For her 73rd birthday, Somers showed off that self confidence with a photo in her birthday suit that quickly garnered lots of attention online.

"That picture went viral," she said, laughing. "You don't usually take that picture at 73, but I could -- and it looked good."

"I want women to know it's not over," she added. "And when you think it's over -- I just want them to know there are more chapters."

Somers said as part of her aging regimen, she has used natural plant-based bio-identical hormone replacement creams to stay balanced and help boost her sex drive with her husband of more than 40 years, Alan Hamel.

She said candidly that they have sex "often," but Hamel chimed in laughing and said, "It's not always two times a day."

"A lotta my friends say, 'Eh, I'm over that.' And I'm thinking, yeah, well -- it's hormone imbalance," Somers explained. "If you're in love -- it's such a great way to connect, and it's a beautiful thing."

Somers has also become known for her non-traditional approach to health and wellness, which she talks about in this book with a series of interviews from doctors who tackle aging through more natural approaches.

"I was looking at one point at the present paradigm of aging. Decrepit, frail. Usually, one of the big three -- cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease -- end stop at the nursing home," she said. "And I thought, 'There's gotta be a better way."

She added that in her mind, she started to consider "choices today so that you don't end up in the catastrophic state."

Hormone replacement therapies have benefits and potential risks and it's a decision that should be made on an individual basis after weighing the two and speaking with a doctor. Genetics, attitude and mental health all contribute to how people look and feel as they age.

Somers swears by a few key things -- all of which she said others could benefit from too.

For instance, to get at least eight hours of sleep each night, do yoga three times per week and only eat unprocessed foods. Additionally, she eliminated toxic chemicals around the house.

"I look in the mirror, I have wrinkles, but they're not bad," she said. "The answer is keep your insides young."

"I honestly love my age. I love it. I look forward to next year," Somers said, adding that "there's never" an 'Oh God' reaction.

"Five more years and I'll be 80. How cool. How cool. As long as I can still wear my high heels and my short skirts," she said.