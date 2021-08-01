Suze Orman says this is how to protect your finances from the delta variant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clayton Jarvis
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suze Orman says this is how to protect your finances from the delta variant
Suze Orman says this is how to protect your finances from the delta variant

The raging delta variant of COVID-19 has caused infections and hospitalizations to surge, and has led the Centers for Disease Control to go back to recommending that all Americans wear masks indoors, even if they've been vaccinated.

Lockdowns have returned in other countries, though not in the U.S. — at least not yet. But experts at Bank of America warn that the economy faces the risk of consumers hunkering down again.

"Persistently high case counts nationally could ultimately impact behavior of consumers that have been vaccinated, raising the downside risk to our growth outlook," the economists write in a note.

In times like these, personal finance expert and author Suze Orman says people need to become "warriors" to protect themselves and their money. Here are 15 Orman's do's and don'ts for keeping your finances strong during the pandemic's new chapter.

1. Do be careful about making big purchases

Even if you've got cash in the bank, now is not the time to buy a new car or smartphone, Orman says.

“Stop with major purchases right here and right now, because the future is unknown, and this is the time for you to conserve in every possible way,” she says on her podcast.

Though if you're convinced you're in a good position, you might want to open your wallet for something practical — like life insurance, to protect the people who depend on you.

“If you somehow have gotten this far in the pandemic without focusing on life insurance, I have one question for you: Are you crazy?” asked Orman in a December [blog post[(https://www.suzeorman.com/blog/Your-Year-End-Financial-Checklist).

“It’s easy to buy online, and inexpensive," she adds.

2. Don't blow your pandemic relief money

WASHINGTON DC - APRIL 2, 2020: United States Treasury check, stimulus relief money
Jason Raff / Shutterstock
Hang on to your relief money, if you can.

A fourth stimulus check isn’t coming, but direct payments are now being made to parents and Americans whose tax returns have entitled them to new stimulus money.

Orman says you'll want to conserve any new relief you receive — particularly if you're out of work.

"You should seriously save every penny you can. Do not go taking that stimulus check and using it all to pay off all your credit card debt, if that's all the cash that you have," she tells NBC's Today show.

Instead, she says, sort your bills into two piles: essential and nonessential. Pay only the essential ones, and pay as little as you possibly can — and that includes your credit card bills. At the same time, you might cut the cost of that debt by rolling it into a low-interest debt consolidation loan.

3. Do refinance your mortgage

Have you been paying attention to interest rates? A year ago, the Federal Reserve chopped a key rate virtually to zero, helping to usher in the lowest mortgage rates on record.

If you own a home and haven't refinanced yet, shop around for a new loan that will slash your monthly payment. Thirty-year fixed mortgages are still averaging just 2.80%, according to mortgage company Freddie Mac.

But "do not refinance and extend your years," Suze Orman warns in an interview with People. In other words, if you've got a 30-year loan that you've been paying for five years, don't refinance into another 30-year mortgage.

Instead, try to refi into a 15- or 20-year loan, to hold down your interest costs over the long run.

4. Don’t panic-sell your stocks

Stock market plummet sell shares on exchange with financial loss and money gone.
Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock
Don't be too hasty to sell stocks.

When the stock market's big coronavirus crash began last year, Suze Orman's initial reaction was that investors should "rejoice," because they could buy great stocks at bargain-basement prices.

"Could stocks keep going down? Of course," she writes in an article on CNBC.com. "But since World War II, we have had 12 bear markets. The average loss was around 35%, and though stocks fell for an average of a bit more than a year, they typically had made back their losses in another two years and then rallied to new highs."

In fact, it took only a few months for the S&P 500 to rally to new all-time highs.

If you're ever panicking over your investments, you might get some help by hiring an affordable financial adviser of your own. Those services are available online now, with no social distancing issues.

5. Do try to put some bills on hold

During the pandemic, government programs have offered consumers relief from their usual financial obligations, and many creditors have been more understanding.

"If you can’t pay your bills, or could really use some short-term relief, call anyone you owe money to and ask them what help is available," Orman says in her "Women & Money" podcast.

Call your credit card issuers to find out what they can do for you, because some have suspended interest charges. "Are there long wait times on customer service lines? So what? You’ve got time," says the money maven.

Taking advantage of offers to sideline bill payments shouldn't hurt your credit score, but check your score regularly — which you can do for free — just to be sure you're not getting dinged by mistake.

6. Don't assume the job market will snap back

Businessman fired from work sitting sad at office
baranq / Shutterstock
Laid off? Your job may not be coming back, Suze Orman says.

Suze Orman has some sobering words for people who've been laid off because of the pandemic and are now sitting at home: Some of your jobs may not come back.

In June, 9.5 million U.S. workers were unemployed, including 4 million who'd been out of work for more than six months, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Are we looking at a total change in the jobs that do come back, jobs that don't come back, and where those jobs are performed? Yeah, I think we absolutely are looking at a total revamping of how business goes on after this over," Orman says on her podcast.

So work on your resume and try to learn some new skills during your downtime. See if you can pick up freelance or gig work that might lead to something bigger later on.

"I do not expect us to go back to business as usual," Orman warns.

7. Do keep investing, if you can

Not only should you not sell stocks, but you also shouldn't stop putting more money in. "If you aren’t yet retired, now is not the time to stop investing. Focus on the long term," says Orman.

If you're making regular automatic transfers from your bank account into an investment account, or if you've got a portion of every paycheck going into a 401(k) or other retirement plan, just keep doing what you're doing.

And if delta sparks a new financial crisis, now is probably a good time to make sure you have the right mix of stocks and bonds — one an automated investment app that can help you set up the optimal portfolio.

“Whatever your asset allocation goal is, you need to check your retirement portfolios at least once a year to make sure you’re still on track,” Orman writes in a blog post.

8. Don't get carried away with 'revenge' shopping

Online Shopping Website on Laptop and smartphone
Waraporn Wattanakul / Shutterstock
Don't go crazy shopping online while you're sitting at home.

If you’re like many Americans, a lack of spending over the last year-plus has your savings looking pretty good. Don’t blow it all on something frivolous just because you can.

“I get it. And yet, I am still going to ask you to fight the urge if you’re still hard at work making sure you and your family is financially secure.”

Before you make a big purchase, consider the alternatives: “Please don’t spend dollars on gifts if those dollars can be used to build an emergency fund, pay down credit card debt, or help you make more progress with saving for retirement."

For those occasions when you do need to shop, download a free browser extension that will help you find better prices for whatever you're buying.

9. Do use credit cards — but wisely

Though you want to keep your spending under control during this period of financial turmoil, it's all right to fall back on your credit cards if you find yourself in a bind.

"If you don’t have enough money in your emergency cash fund to cover expenses, use a credit card for essential purchases," Orman writes in the CNBC piece.

"But if you do this, do everything possible to pay the minimum due each month. Staying current — paying the minimum is fine during a crisis — is key to maintaining a good relationship with the card issuer," she says.

If find yourself relying on a credit card, try to use one with cash-back rewards, so you’re essentially saving money each time you use it.

10. Don't keep too little in your emergency savings

Closeup of US dollars in paper clip on white background with note written EMERGENCY FUND : Concept of setting money saving goal for rainy day.
Ariya J / Shutterstock
Always have savings.

Right now it's probably very difficult to beef up your savings for emergencies, but Orman is hoping consumers will come away from these difficult times with a new determination to put aside even more money for when things get tough.

Most experts say you should have enough saved — maybe in a high-yield savings account — to cover three to six months' worth of expenses. Suze Orman says the pandemic calls for a new standard: a three-year emergency fund.

She explained it this way, in a HerMoney podcast with personal finance expert Jean Chatzky: "A bear market (that is, a 20% decline in stocks), from where it goes from the top to the bottom, back to the top again, is usually 3.1 years."

Orman says you need a financial cushion for a bear market because you don't want to be forced to sell stocks when markets are falling, and you don't want to raid your retirement money, either.

11. Do leave your retirement money alone

If you have an IRA or a 401(k) or other employment-based retirement account, Orman says you shouldn't tap it unless you absolutely have to.

She tells Deadline that even when retirement balances get beaten down, they come back — and you don't want to miss out on the rebound.

"If you take the money out, you’re racking in a (loss), and you’re going to pay income taxes on that money," she says.

Not to mention that, with a 401(k) or a traditional IRA, withdrawals before age 59 1/2 trigger a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

12. Don't go without health insurance

Doctor and senior man wearing facemasks during coronavirus and flu outbreak. Virus and illness protection, home quarantine. COVID-2019
Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock
Don't go without health coverage in the current pandemic.

Orman’s own health scare last year was a wake-up call. Your physical well-being is just like your physical well-being — “you can’t just put it off,” she said during a November CNBC virtual summit.

You've been laid off? If you had health insurance, you can keep it going. You don't want to be left without coverage, especially not in the middle of a national health crisis.

"You can now take over the payments that you were making and your company was making on your behalf, to the health insurance policy that you currently have. That’s called COBRA," Orman says in the Deadline interview. "That will last for 18 months."

Thanks to subsidies in the most recent COVID relief bill, health plans purchased through HealthCare.gov — the Obamacare marketplace — are even more affordable now. For lower-income policyholders, the new subsidies can reduce premiums to $0.

13. Do put dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio

Orman says the market crash last year was a good reminder to have dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio, whether you're investing your pocket change or substantially more. Even when the market goes into a tailspin, you'll still have some returns to show.

She says many good, quality stocks pay dividends. "There are so many out there that are paying 4.5%, 5% right now that (were) crushed for no reason" when the market went down, she says in her podcast.

The dividend yield is a company's annual dividend divided by its share price. If the business pays an annual dividend of $1 per share and its current stock price is $20, that's a dividend yield of 5%.

Dividends are usually paid out quarterly. So if you're invested in a company paying $1 per share annually and you have 1,000 shares, you receive $250 every three months that can be reinvested into the firm.

14. Don't miss out on a chance to convert your IRA

Roth IRA vs Traditional IRA written in the notepad.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock
Retirement investing tools to consider.

With a traditional IRA, you make contributions to the retirement account from your pretax income. Withdrawals will be taxed as current income after age 59 ½. But with a Roth IRA, the money is taxed upfront, so withdrawals are often tax-free.

"Many of you have been wanting to convert from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA," Orman says on her podcast. That can be expensive, but if the market dips significantly again, act quickly.

The reason is that the amount you take from your traditional IRA and put into a Roth will be taxed as income.

"When the market is down ... maybe, rather than having $20,000, you have $10,000 now," Orman explains. "So, when you convert, you would only owe taxes on $10,000."

15. Don't confuse 'want' with 'need'

Now is one of those times when it's particularly important to understand what you need, as opposed to stuff you just want. It's a distinction that Suze Orman often talks about.

"I can afford a new car, but why would I want to waste money like that? Just because you have money doesn’t mean you should waste money. You should never waste money," she told Jean Chatzky, in the HerMoney podcast.

That's especially true at this moment, with layoffs continuing and incomes shrinking.

But still, "we are wasting so much money," Orman says. Going back to the car example, she says instead of buying a new one she'd rather spend $2,000 to fix up her current car.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Opinion: Delta Variant Pitches Covid into Confusion

    Journal Editorial Report: Wear masks? Mandate vaccinations? Biden tries an answer. Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Fed’s Kashkari Warns Delta Variant Could Slow Jobs Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery.“I was very optimistic the fall would be a strong labor market with many of those Americans coming back to work. That’s still my base case scenario,” he said Sunday during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”“

  • How to stay safe as Delta variant cases rise: Yahoo News Explains

    This week Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said new data shows the Delta variant of the coronavirus, in rare breakthrough infections, is able to be transmitted from vaccinated individuals to others. The CDC revised its guidance and said everybody should wear a mask in areas with “substantial and high” levels of Delta transmission. With this revised guidance, how can people stay safe in social settings, and should fully vaccinated people be worried? Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and author of the new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health” explains what Americans can do.

  • These 7 Stocks Turned $10,000 To $89,827 In Just 7 Months

    Hope you didn't follow the doomsayers calling for S&P 500 pain. The S&P 500 put up its sixth monthly gain in a row — led by some stunners.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Startup plans to turn TikTok, YouTube stars into filmmakers and 'equal partners'

    Creator+ offers a new economic model that features a vertically integrated studio that manages the entire filmmaking process for creators.

  • Investors, Beware! Stocks Are Entering the Most Dangerous Stretch of the Year

    The August-October period is the only three-month period that averages a monthly loss. Maybe Robinhood’s IPO timing wasn’t so bad, after all.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Major Kansas City employers not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, but pressure growing to act

    “It’s not an area we want to direct or require,” a Cerner executive says as health and political leaders encourage businesses to require workers to get shots.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks for August 2021

    Investors eyeing steady and reliable income could consider adding top-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios. Thanks to their strong earnings bases and resilient cash flow streams, dividend-paying companies are relatively immune to the economic cycles, and boost investors’ returns through higher dividend payments, even in down years. Thus, using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, this article focuses on five stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus and an ex-dividend date in August 20

  • US records 100,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours

    The United States reached 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in just 24 hours. This was the first time that that's happened since February.

  • Abcarian: The Olympics shouldn't test for cannabis — much less ban athletes who test positive

    If Sha'Carri Richardson had gotten drunk instead of ingesting weed, she'd probably have competed in the women's 100-meter final.

  • Uber, DraftKings, GM, Roku, EA, ViacomCBS, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season continues with results from Ferrari, Lyft, Alibaba, Nikola, General Motors, Uber, Etsy, Electronic Arts, Roku, CVS Health, SoftBank, Moderna, ViacomCBS, DraftKings, and many more.

  • Jennifer Hudson heads to Detroit to watch ‘Respect’ with Aretha Franklin's family

    Jennifer Hudson, star of Aretha Franklin's biopic 'Respect,' is in Detroit this weekend to screen the film for the Queen of Soul's family and friends.

  • WFT camp notes: The defense closes out Richmond stint with tons of turnovers

    The Washington Football Team's final day in Richmond featured a host of turnovers forced by the defense.

  • Can Nio and XPeng Emulate Domestic Peer Li Auto's Record July Performance?

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) are scheduled to report updates on July quarter deliveries on Monday. Expectations are running high following a stellar monthly report from domestic peer Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI). Li Auto Starts Q3 On a Upbeat Note: Li Auto reported Sunday its deliveries for July totaled 8,589 units of its Li ONEs, it sole EV model. The July performance represented a 11.4% month-over-month increase from the 7,713 vehicles delivered in June. On a year-over-year ba

  • Fed's Brainard: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday laid out a range of reasons for "urgency" around the issue of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency, including the fact that other countries such as China are moving ahead with their own. "The dollar is very dominant in international payments, and if you have the other major jurisdictions in the world with a digital currency, a CBDC (central bank digital currency)offering, and the U.S. doesn't have one, I just, I can't wrap my head around that," Brainard told the Aspen Institute Economic Strategy Group.

  • PrEP, the HIV prevention pill, about to become 100% free for the insured

    Insurers have just weeks to ensure people don’t pay for any related services.

  • Brainard Differs With Powell Ahead of Biden Fed Chair Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard staked out some different ground from Chair Jerome Powell as the policy makers await a presidential decision on who should lead the central bank in the coming four years.Brainard, considered a leading candidate to take over as Fed chief in February if Powell doesn’t get a second term, said she’s much more inclined to use regulatory tools to head of