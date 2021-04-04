Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving the fourth wave of COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Rotberg
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suze Orman&#39;s financial tips for surviving the fourth wave of COVID-19
Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving the fourth wave of COVID-19

Even as the U.S. gives out 2.9 million doses of the vaccine every day, a fourth wave of COVID-19 seems imminent.

As cases surged in the Northeast, Midwest and elsewhere over the past week, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went off-script to say she couldn't shake the feeling of "impending doom."

In times like these, Suze Orman says people need to become "warriors" to protect themselves and their finances.

It's not easy, as jobs vanish, markets gyrate and retirement savings are threatened, but the personal finance author and TV personality says you need to look past the "now" and stay focused on your long-term goals.

Here are 17 do's and don'ts from Orman to keep your finances strong.

1. Do be careful about making big purchases

Even if you've got cash in the bank, now is not the time to buy a new car or smartphone, Orman says.

“Stop with major purchases right here and right now, because the future is unknown, and this is the time for you to conserve in every possible way,” she says on her podcast.

Though if you're convinced you're in a good position, you might want to open your wallet for something practical — like life insurance, to protect the people who depend on you.

“If you somehow have gotten this far in the pandemic without focusing on life insurance, I have one question for you: Are you crazy?” asks Orman in a December blog post.

“It’s easy to buy online, and inexpensive," she adds.

2. Don't blow your third stimulus check

WASHINGTON DC - APRIL 2, 2020: United States Treasury check, stimulus relief money
Jason Raff / Shutterstock
Hang on to your relief money, if you can.

More than 60 members of Congress are pressing President Joe Biden to support a fourth stimulus check — and even more after that — but for now, nothing is certain. The last round of $1,400 checks could be the last.

Orman says you'll want to conserve your relief money — particularly if you're out of work.

"You should seriously save every penny you can. Do not go taking that stimulus check and using it all to pay off all your credit card debt, if that's all the cash that you have," she tells NBC's Today show.

Instead, she says, sort your bills into two piles: essential and nonessential. Pay only the essential ones, and pay as little as you possibly can — and that includes your credit card bills. At the same time, you might cut the cost of that debt by rolling it into a low-interest debt consolidation loan.

3. Do refinance your mortgage

Have you been paying attention to interest rates? A year ago, the Federal Reserve chopped a key rate virtually to zero, helping to usher in the lowest mortgage rates on record.

If you own a home and haven't refinanced yet, shop around for a new loan that will slash your monthly payment. Rates are starting to rise again, but 30-year fixed mortgages are still averaging just 3.18%, according to mortgage company Freddie Mac.

That said, "do not refinance and extend your years," Suze Orman warns in an interview with People. In other words, if you've got a 30-year loan that you've been paying for five years, don't refinance into another 30-year mortgage.

Instead, try to refi into a 15- or 20-year loan to hold down your interest costs over the long run.

4. Don’t panic-sell your stocks

Stock market plummet sell shares on exchange with financial loss and money gone.
Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock
Don't be too hasty to sell stocks.

When the stock market's big coronavirus crash began last year, Suze Orman's initial reaction was that investors should "rejoice," because they could buy great stocks at bargain-basement prices.

"Could stocks keep going down? Of course," she writes in an article on CNBC.com. "But since World War II, we have had 12 bear markets. The average loss was around 35%, and though stocks fell for an average of a bit more than a year, they typically had made back their losses in another two years and then rallied to new highs."

In fact, it took only a few months for the S&P 500 to rally to new all-time highs.

If you're ever panicking over your investments, you might get some help by hiring an affordable financial adviser of your own. Those services are available online now, with no social distancing issues.

5. Do try to put some bills on hold

During the pandemic, government programs have offered consumers relief from their usual financial obligations, and many creditors have been more understanding.

"If you can’t pay your bills, or could really use some short-term relief, call anyone you owe money to and ask them what help is available," Orman says in her "Women & Money" podcast.

Call your credit card issuers to find out what they can do for you, because some have suspended interest charges. "Are there long wait times on customer service lines? So what? You’ve got time," says the money maven.

Taking advantage of offers to sideline bill payments shouldn't hurt your credit score, but check your score regularly — which you can do for free — just to be sure you're not getting dinged by mistake.

6. Don't assume the job market will snap back

Businessman fired from work sitting sad at office
baranq / Shutterstock
Laid off? Your job may not be coming back, Suze Orman says.

Suze Orman has some sobering words for people who've been laid off because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are now sitting at home: Some of your jobs may not come back.

"Are we looking at a total change in the jobs that do come back, jobs that don't come back, and where those jobs are performed? Yeah, I think we absolutely are looking at a total revamping of how business goes on after this over," she says on her podcast.

So work on your resume and try to learn some new skills during your downtime. See if you can pick up freelance or gig work that might lead to something bigger later on.

"I do not expect us to go back to business as usual," Orman warns.

7. Do keep investing, if you can

Not only should you not sell stocks, but you also shouldn't stop putting more money in. "If you aren’t yet retired, now is not the time to stop investing. Focus on the long term," says Orman.

If you're making regular automatic transfers from your bank account into an investment account, or if you've got a portion of every paycheck going into a 401(k) or other retirement plan, just keep doing what you're doing.

And if a new crisis is coming in the form of a fourth wave, now is probably a good time to make sure you have the right mix of stocks and bonds — there's an automated investment app that can help you set up the optimal portfolio.

“Whatever your asset allocation goal is, you need to check your retirement portfolios at least once a year to make sure you’re still on track,” Orman writes in a December blog post.

8. Don't get carried away with online shopping

Online Shopping Website on Laptop and smartphone
Waraporn Wattanakul / Shutterstock
Don't go crazy shopping online while you're sitting at home.

With so many of us stuck at home to avoid getting sick, you might feel the urge to combat cabin fever with some online shopping.

“Given that backdrop, retail therapy is tempting and it’s so easy to tell ourselves it is more than okay because it comes deep in our heart — we want to give to others,” she writes in a December blog post.

“I get it. And yet, I am still going to ask you to fight the urge if you’re still hard at work making sure you and your family is financially secure.”

Before you make a big purchase, consider the alternatives: “Please don’t spend dollars on gifts if those dollars can be used to build an emergency fund, pay down credit card debt, or help you make more progress with saving for retirement."

For those occasions when you do need to shop online, you can download a free browser extension that will help you find better prices for whatever you're buying.

9. Do use credit cards, but use them wisely

Though you want to keep your spending under control during this period of financial turmoil, it's all right to fall back on your credit cards if you find yourself in a bind.

"If you don’t have enough money in your emergency cash fund to cover expenses, use a credit card for essential purchases," Orman writes in the CNBC piece.

"But if you do this, do everything possible to pay the minimum due each month. Staying current — paying the minimum is fine during a crisis — is key to maintaining a good relationship with the card issuer," she says.

If find yourself relying on a credit card, try to use one with cash-back rewards, so you’re essentially saving money each time you use it.

10. Don't keep too little in your emergency savings

Closeup of US dollars in paper clip on white background with note written EMERGENCY FUND : Concept of setting money saving goal for rainy day.
Ariya J / Shutterstock
Always have savings.

Right now it's probably very difficult to beef up your savings for emergencies, but Orman is hoping consumers will come away from these difficult times with a new determination to put aside even more money for when things get tough.

Most experts say you should have enough saved — maybe in a high-yield savings account — to cover three to six months' worth of expenses. Suze Orman says the pandemic calls for a new standard: a three-year emergency fund.

She explained it this way, in a HerMoney podcast with personal finance expert Jean Chatzky: "A bear market (that is, a 20% decline in stocks), from where it goes from the top to the bottom, back to the top again, is usually 3.1 years."

Orman says you need a financial cushion for a bear market because you don't want to be forced to sell stocks when markets are falling, and you don't want to raid your retirement money, either.

11. Do leave your retirement money alone

If you have an IRA or a 401(k) or other employment-based retirement account, Orman says you shouldn't tap it unless you absolutely have to.

She tells Deadline that even when retirement balances get beaten down, they come back — and you don't want to miss out on the rebound.

"If you take the money out, you’re racking in a (loss), and you’re going to pay income taxes on that money," she says.

Not to mention that, with a 401(k) or a traditional IRA, withdrawals before age 59 1/2 trigger a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

12. Don't go without health insurance

Doctor and senior man wearing facemasks during coronavirus and flu outbreak. Virus and illness protection, home quarantine. COVID-2019
Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock
Don't go without health coverage in the current pandemic.

Orman’s own recent health scare was a wake-up call. Your physical well-being is just like your physical well-being — “you can’t just put it off,” she said during a November CNBC virtual summit.

You've been laid off? If you had health insurance, you can keep it going. You don't want to be left without coverage, especially not in the middle of a national health crisis.

"You can now take over the payments that you were making and your company was making on your behalf, to the health insurance policy that you currently have. That’s called COBRA," Orman says in the Deadline interview. "That will last for 18 months."

Depending on your income, you might qualify for a subsidy to cut your Obamacare health care premiums. If you're not eligible, you could shop for a low-cost health insurance policy outside of the marketplace.

13. Do respect the recession

A year after the pandemic started hammering the economy, experts say the U.S. is still looking like a nation in recession.

And after new lockdowns in response to spiraling COVID cases, Orman says you need to be concerned, even if you're still holding on to your job.

She says that's something her driver knows all too well: He was thrown out of work by the last recession.

“My driver used to have a $200,000 a year job back in 2007, and now he’s a driver, and he’s still a driver,” the money guru says.

So get a side hustle, save as much as you can, and keep your spending under control.

14. Don't miss out on a chance to convert your IRA

Roth IRA vs Traditional IRA written in the notepad.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock
Retirement investing tools to consider.

With a traditional IRA, you make contributions to the retirement account from your pretax income. Withdrawals will be taxed as current income after age 59 ½. But with a Roth IRA, the money is taxed upfront, so withdrawals are often tax-free.

"Many of you have been wanting to convert from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA," Orman says on her podcast. That can be expensive, but if the market dips significantly again, act quickly.

The reason is that the amount you take from your traditional IRA and put into a Roth will be taxed as income.

"When the market is down ... maybe, rather than having $20,000, you have $10,000 now," Orman explains. "So, when you convert, you would only owe taxes on $10,000."

15. Do put dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio

Orman says the market crash last year was a good reminder to have dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio, whether you're investing your pocket change or substantially more. Even when the market goes into a tailspin, you'll still have some returns to show.

She says many good, quality stocks pay dividends. "There are so many out there that are paying 4.5%, 5% right now that (were) crushed for no reason" when the market went down, she says in her podcast.

The dividend yield is a company's annual dividend divided by its share price. If the business pays an annual dividend of $1 per share and its current stock price is $20, that's a dividend yield of 5%.

Dividends are usually paid out quarterly. So if you're invested in a company paying $1 per share annually and you have 1,000 shares, you receive $250 every three months that can be reinvested into the firm.

16. Don't confuse 'want' with 'need'

Sad man looking at his wallet with money dollar banknotes flying out away
pathdoc / Shutterstock
Save your money.

Now is one of those times when it's particularly important to understand what you need, as opposed to stuff you just want. It's a distinction that Suze Orman often talks about.

"I can afford a new car, but why would I want to waste money like that? Just because you have money doesn’t mean you should waste money. You should never waste money," she told Jean Chatzky, in the HerMoney podcast.

That's especially true at this moment, with layoffs continuing and incomes shrinking.

But still, "we are wasting so much money," Orman says. Going back to the car example, she says instead of buying a new one she'd rather spend $2,000 to fix up her current car.

17. Do consider paying down your mortgage

If you're able to swing it, paying off your mortgage can be a smart defensive move during these uncertain times, Orman says.

"Then, the money that you are paying towards your mortgage every month, I want you to put that exact same amount of money back into your savings," she said in the Today interview.

But she says the strategy doesn't make sense unless you've already built up eight months' worth of emergency savings. And you shouldn't be carrying a lot of other debt.

She says once you've disposed of your mortgage, you'll want to open a home equity line of credit that you could tap for additional resources in case of a financial emergency.

Recommended Stories

  • Klarna’s path to Europe’s most valuable startup began with utter defeat

    It’s another sunny, pandemic-stricken day at home, which means another day of online shopping from the sofa until a vaccine is coursing through our veins. But those Dr. Martens Chelsea boots cost £150 ($206) and you’ve only got 50 quid.

  • How Chicago's affordable housing system perpetuates city's long history of segregation

    Government backed affordable housing in Chicago has largely been confined to majority Black neighborhoods with high concentrations of poverty, a design that has perpetuated the city’s long history of segregation.

  • How to raise money from family and friends for real-estate investing

    Property tends to appreciate in value over time and has the potential to show great returns through rental income and future resale profits. To start investing in property, you will need capital — and a lot of it. Although most home buyers use traditional home loans to purchase property, they have other funding options that residential and commercial real-estate investors can explore.

  • Record-Setting $49 Billion Asia IPO Boom Is Likely to Taper Off

    (Bloomberg) -- As in the U.S., initial public offering activity out of Asia has had its strongest-ever start to a year. That frenzy for new shares is likely to taper off as demand falls back to earth in the next few months.Asian companies, like their global peers, notched their best first quarter for listings ever, thanks to a flood of liquidity during the pandemic, super-low interest rates, and rallying stock markets. The firms raised $49.3 billion through first-time share sales at home and abroad -- a 154% jump over the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.IPOs globally raised an unprecedented $215 billion, with almost half of that haul coming from the record wave of issuance by special-purpose acquisition companies in the U.S.Now, a global rotation out of highly-valued tech and health-care stocks that have dominated market activity, as well as fading excitement around SPACs in the U.S., is clouding the outlook for new deals.“Inevitably, there is a mark to market of comparable valuations,” said William Smiley, co-head of equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Asia ex-Japan. “In terms of our pipeline, there hasn’t been any significant impact from the recent rotation, but opportunistic issuance may have decelerated.”Asia’s IPO space faces an added challenge: the travails of Chinese tech firms, which dominate fundraising in the region. These companies are facing a crackdown against monopolistic practices at home and are also in focus as U.S.-China tensions keep rising. Last month, for instance, the U.S. moved forward with a law that could result in Chinese firms that don’t comply with U.S. auditing standards being kicked off American exchanges.The red flags are already there, with the investor mania seen earlier this year for deals like the one by Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology starting to die down.Chinese fintech company Bairong Inc., which raised $507 million, delivered the worst debut in three years among $500-million-plus Hong Kong IPOs when it fell 16% on Wednesday. U.S.-listed Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. and video-streaming service Bilibili Inc. raised a combined $5.7 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong in March but had lackluster debuts.In contrast, investors were seen scrambling for a piece of Kuaishou’s $6.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, the biggest listing globally so far this year, and Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion float.READ: Cracks in Global IPO Market Emerge at Quarter’s EndHealthy ShakeoutThat said, muted investor appetite for listings isn’t affecting the queue of hopefuls.Online music company Tencent Music Entertainment Group, micro-blogging service Weibo Corp. and online travel service Trip.com Group Ltd. are among U.S.-traded Chinese companies seeking so-called “homecoming” listings in Hong Kong. These secondary listings, seen as a hedge against Sino-American tensions, raised $17 billion in Hong Kong last year and have amassed $6.4 billion so far in 2021.“The secondary listing trend will continue but what should be interesting to see is whether new issuers who ultimately want to get to a dual listing, perhaps consider seeking a dual primary listing in Hong Kong and the U.S. from the start rather than doing a primary U.S. listing, waiting two years and then coming to Hong Kong for the secondary listing” said Francesco Lavatelli, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Tech and health-care firms make up the bulk of the listing pipeline in Asia, say bankers, even without the “homecoming” cohort, many of whom opted for U.S. listings because of the American investor base’s greater familiarity with new economy stocks. Among them: health-care startup WeDoctor, which is planning a multi-billion dollar Hong Kong IPO and China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance, which is looking into a $1 billion U.S. listing.“The pipeline remains quite robust but is centered around tech and growth stocks, which are obviously seeing a little bit of a re-rating,” said Tucker Highfield, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at Bank of America Corp. “The thesis of good companies being able to buck the trend of volatility will continue and there’s capital available.”Ultimately, less frothy markets and a cooling of the IPO investor mania may actually be welcome.“Entering a more balanced market environment isn’t a bad thing. It can extend the issuance cycle and work to keep excesses in check,” Smiley said. “If there is going to be correction, you want it to be fast - a prolonged downturn kills issuance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Things You Should Know About Kegels, According to an Ob-Gyn and a DPT

    Looking to increase your Kegel knowledge? It's not a bad idea, as performing these pelvic-floor exercises can yield better sex and help prevent incontinence.

  • As China Bans Oscars Broadcast, ‘Do Not Split’ Proves the Power of Short Film — Watch

    A riveting documentary that puts viewers on the front lines of Hong Kong's fight for democracy has driven Beijing to censor the Academy Awards.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: More than 6,000 cases for third day in a row. 67 deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the third consecutive day with cases over 6,000, which is the most since early March. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, 66 were residents.

  • 6 Signs That You're Really Ready to Retire

    Think you're finally ready to call it quits at work? Hold on until you've considered these six important signs that indicate you're ready to retire.

  • Teen killed in overnight crash that leaves two others hospitalized, SC coroner says

    A pickup truck ran off the road and flipped over before crashing into a post and then a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic. In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, authorities ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in. India's capital, New Delhi recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now.

  • A rabid horse? Oddly acting horse tests positive for rabies, Gaston County Police say

    The horse has died and no humans were reported hurt.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • The US has its own supply-chain crisis brewing as dozens of cargo ships remain stuck off the coast of LA as they wait to dock

    The US is quietly facing a supply-chain crisis as dozens of ships wait for dock space to open up in Southern California.