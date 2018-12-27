Suzuki Created a Pickup Version of the Jimny, and It's Adorable

From Car and Driver

The tiny Suzuki Jimny SUV-the modern successor to the Suzuki Samurai you probably remember from decades ago-is already one of our favorite vehicles not sold in the U.S. And now the forbidden fruit is becoming even more enticing thanks to a new pickup-truck concept version that Suzuki will show at the Tokyo auto salon in January. Take a gander at the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Pickup Style and tell us it's not the cutest little truck you've seen in a while; we dare you.

Appropriate for its diminutive footprint, the Jimny Pickup Style concept has an extremely small pickup bed tacked onto the back, which we assume necessitates the removal of the rear seats. Suzuki has also turned up the retro charm with wood paneling on the sides that matches well with the color combo of the bronze exterior color and white roof. It's equipped with knobby off-road tires and vintage-looking hubcaps, both of which emphasize its off-road cred, as do prominent tow hooks on the front end and auxiliary lights along the roof.

We expect the pickup version of the Jimny to share the SUV's body-on-frame construction and powertrain, although Suzuki hasn't released full information about this concept yet. And we know by its name and by its fender flares that it's based on the Jimny Sierra model that's sold in global markets, rather than the slightly smaller Jimny sold in Japan that fits within that country's kei-car size regulations.

Photo credit: Suzuki More

Also at the Tokyo auto salon will be the ruggedized Jimny Survive concept, which is based on the standard SUV model; it looks to have all manner of off-road accessories that are said to help its capability in extreme conditions. We look forward to finding out more information about these awesome Suzuki concepts as the aftermarket-focused Tokyo auto salon ramps up next month.

