SVB: Banking stocks remain under pressure

Dearbail Jordan - Business reporter, BBC News
3 min read

Global banking shares remained under pressure on Tuesday as fears persisted over the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Regulators in the UK, the US and Asia have acted quickly to try to contain any fallout from the US bank's demise.

The Bank of Japan provided further help to keep financial markets stable after its leading stock index fell 2.1%.

But investor fears continue that other banks may be exposed to similar problems.

Until last week's shock collapse, SVB was a relatively little-known bank - it was the 16th largest in the US.

However, a decision to invest in assets such as government bonds when interest rates were at record lows left SVB exposed to huge losses when central banks started raising rates.

There is concern that other banks could be caught out in the same way.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "I think SVB was a badly-run bank that took too much risk in one sector and was caught out by higher interest rates which if managed properly it would not have been.

"But higher interest rates will bring more challenges to banks, the economy and start-up firms for sure."

In Japan, major lenders such as the country's largest bank MUFG, saw their share prices tumble by more than 8% on Tuesday. An index of Japanese banking stocks, known as the Topix Banks Index, plunged by 7.4%, despite reassurances from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

"Japanese financial institutions' direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank is small, and thus the impact is likely limited," said a BoJ official.

The European Stoxx banking index was down 0.75% on Tuesday morning. But that was an improvement from the 6.7% drop seen on Monday.

In the UK, financial stocks - which saw sharp falls on Monday - also continued to slide. Banking group Standard Chartered dropped 1.6% and HSBC fell 1.1%.

In the US, shares in a number of regional banks plunged on Monday. San Francisco-based First Republic Bank saw its share price tank by 62% while shares in Western Alliance Bank of Arizona tumbled by 47%.

SVB was taken over by US regulators at the weekend after a surprise sale of some of its assets known as bonds last Wednesday sparked a run on the bank.

By the end of Thursday, customers of the bank - mainly in the technology sector - had attempted to withdraw $48bn.

New York-based Signature Bank, which focuses on the cryptocurrency industry, also collapsed at the weekend, Meanwhile, HSBC rescued SVB's UK business for £1.

There is now speculation that the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, will curb an interest rate rise next week to quell turmoil in the banking sector.

Later on Tuesday, new figures on US inflation will be released which could also influence the pace of any interest rate changes.

The US Fed has been raising its key interest rate by as much as 0.75 percentage points, although in February its rate-setters voted for a smaller 0.25 percentage point increase.

