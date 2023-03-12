SVB collapse to test Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system

7
Howard Schneider
·4 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape.

That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators navigate Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — the sort of event that can seem to be without implications for the broader economy until the full scope and potential impact on market psychology become clear.

Regulators on Sunday were working on a response to contain any fallout from the bank's collapse, including a sale to another institution able to make depositors whole. The Washington Post and CNBC both reported officials were weighing measures to backstop all deposits at the failed bank, even uninsured ones.

More broadly, the Fed has tools that are always available to shore up the financial system, including direct loans to banks with adequate collateral through its so-called discount window. The Fed made changes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to encourage such borrowing, some of which, including a lowered interest rate on discount window loans relative to its benchmark policy rate, remain in place. Banks responded in short order, with discount window loan volumes jumping from near zero to about $50 billion in a matter of weeks.

In crises dating back to the 2007-to-2009 housing collapse, the Fed has shown a willingness to react quickly if problems start to spread, and can often ease financial stress just by saying it is ready to act.

But SVB's collapse highlighted whether the Fed's aggressive rate increases, which took rates from near zero percent a year ago to more than 4.5% today, finally caused something important to "break" as holders of low-yielding Treasury bonds face capital losses and banks, particularly smaller ones, faced tougher terms to attract the deposits needed for operations.

"Will uninsured depositors be made whole? If so, when, and what does the path in markets look like until then? If not, what are the direct...and contagion effects?" Karim Basta, chief economist for III Capital Management, wrote on Sunday, mapping out the potential trail from SVB's collapse to broader macroeconomic implications.

'IDIOSYNCRATIC'

Fed officials have been surprised to some degree by how little turmoil their rate increase have triggered, with some policymakers saying the lack of clear stress made them more inclined to keep raising rates as they work to tame inflation.

That may change now, with some analysts suggesting it could tilt the Fed toward a lower endpoint in its rate-hiking cycle. In that sense, the resolution regulators reach for SVB and the verdict of markets and consumers about it may influence Fed officials gearing up for their next policy meeting, on March 21-22.

The initial sense was that SVB's problems were "idiosyncratic," as Bank of America analysts put it, with others noting that markets still looked at the largest financial institutions as immune from fallout. Those firms in particular are buffered by the higher levels of capital under reforms enacted a decade ago to cushion them against failure.

When it was closed Friday, SVB had a balance sheet of around $200 billion and was the country's 16th largest bank. That is far from the league of the large, systemic players, but big enough to rattle the stock prices of other mid-sized institutions and prompt calls for depositors to be protected beyond the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's standard $250,000 limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday all but ruled out a broader bailout of the bank's owners.

SVB's collapse appears driven by the sort of rate and funding dynamics the Fed watches for in semiannual reports devoted to financial stability and in documents like the Monetary Policy Report to Congress delivered earlier this month.

The Fed said in its report to Congress that funding risk was "low" in the system overall. The aim now is to keep it that way.

"Large banks continue to have ample liquidity to meet severe deposit outflows," the Fed report said. "Against the backdrop of a weaker economic outlook, higher interest rates, and elevated uncertainty over the second half of the year, financial vulnerabilities remain moderate overall."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-PNC, RBC interest in SVB cools as regulators seek rescue bids

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed bank, one of the sources said. The banks and the FDIC declined comment. The FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank this weekend after taking control of it on Friday so that the bank's corporate clients that had their money frozen can meet their payroll obligations.

  • SVB UK holds $3 billion of venture capital-backed firms' funds -survey

    British start-ups backed by venture capital have around 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), largely in deposits, "locked" in Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary, according to a weekend survey by an industry body seen by Reuters. The total includes more than 300 companies with accounts at SVB UK, more than a third of which risk running into cash-flow difficulty within a month if no solution is found for the ailing lender, the survey found. Regulatory disclosures show SVB had some $2.9 billion worth of loans at its UK arm at the end of last year, along with more than $1 billion in bonds.

  • SVB fallout, inflation, retail sales: What to know this week

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and how investors react in the week ahead will be the market's top focus, though key economic data on inflation and retail sales ought not to be overlooked.

  • Markets at Risk of More Upheaval as Banking Uncertainty Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are steeling themselves for the risk of more turbulence after the biggest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through markets.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunThe unraveling of SVB Financial Gro

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • SVB Collapse: Race Against Time to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators are scrambling behind the scenes on Sunday Mar. 12 to find cash for strapped depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.

  • VCs are declaring their allegiances in the wake of SVB’s collapse

    The dust has yet to settle in the largest bank run in U.S. history, a collapse that in just 48 hours dismantled the tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank. On Friday, a group of more than two dozen venture capital firms issued a joint statement that supports Silicon Valley Bank. The statement was notably after -- and not before -- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulators closed the bank and took control.

  • SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know

    How regulators respond to the 2nd largest bank collapse in U.S. history holds key to market reaction after investors opted to 'sell first, ask questions later.'

  • Companies With Deposits Trapped in Silicon Valley Bank

    FINANCE When Silicon Valley Bank collapsed following a run on deposits, many of its clients scrambled to compensate after being cut off from funds. The severity of exposure for the affected companies depends on how much of their money is trapped in uninsured deposits and how big of a share of their cash and equivalents the unavailable funds represent.

  • Bidders Line Up for Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. Arm

    The Bank of London said it submitted an offer, as did OakNorth Bank, according to a person familiar with the move.

  • Mark Cuban Had Millions at Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    The legendary investor and entrepreneur says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank, which was closed on March 10 by regulators, after a run on the bank.

  • SVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- As US regulators seek a buyer for the remnants of SVB Financial Group, they’ll be working to find a home for sprawling commercial-banking operations, a wealth unit, an investment bank and a fund manager.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Ban

  • Control of Silicon Valley Bank up for auction as federal officials weigh protecting uninsured deposits after collapse

    An auction for the failed bank is now underway, as officials consider protecting depositors as they rush to find solutions before market open.

  • Six Hong Kong-listed firms say their deposits at SVB are immaterial

    Six Hong Kong-listed companies, mostly Chinese pharmaceutical firms, disclosed cash deposits at Silicon Valley Bank on Sunday, adding that their exposure to the failed U.S. lender and its impact on operations were immaterial, in an effort to calm investors. Startup-focussed SVB Financial Group, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors. Among the six companies that published filings to the stock exchange on Sunday, Brii Biosciences Limited had the highest percentage of cash and bank balances at SVB, at less than 9%.

  • Workers worried about a 'looming recession' pick up more side hustles

    One driver of this trend — beyond the ongoing inflationary pressures — is fear.

  • Column: Silicon Valley Bank broke. Silicon Valley is broken

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank demonstrates the risk in showering unproven companies with cash and in handing so much power to venture capitalists to manage the process.

  • Keep these 3 Stocks on Your Buy List After the Market Selloff

    The broader selloff in markets this week is creating opportunities and here are three stocks that investors should keep an eye on.

  • World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. U.S. February inflation numbers are due out on Tuesday, followed by the UK's budget on Wednesday and the European Central Bank's interest-rate meeting on Thursday. "There's a rough ride ahead," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London.

  • Jeremy Hunt to announce £500 sign-on bonus for childcare workers

    New £500 bonuses will be offered to people who become childcare workers in a pilot scheme to be announced in the Budget on Wednesday.