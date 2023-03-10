Thiel Fund, Venture Firms Advise Companies to Pull Money From SVB

Thiel Fund, Venture Firms Advise Companies to Pull Money From SVB
Katie Roof, Hannah Miller, Gillian Tan and Priya Anand
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Panic spread across the startup world after a warning from Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to fledgling companies, prompted Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other prominent venture capitalists to advise portfolio businesses to withdraw their money, even as the bank’s top executive urged calm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The turmoil followed a surprise announcement from Santa Clara, California-based SVB that it was holding a $2.25 billion share sale after a significant loss on its portfolio, which included US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. SVB’s stock plunged 60% on Thursday and its bonds posted record declines.

Read more: One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Ponders a Crisis

Founders Fund, a high-profile VC firm, asked its portfolio companies to move their funds from SVB, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures and Founder Collective also advised their portfolio companies to pull their money, people with knowledge of the matter said. Canaan, another major VC firm, told its portfolio companies to remove their cash on an as-needed basis, according to another person.

SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker held a conference call on Thursday advising clients of SVB-owned Silicon Valley Bank to “stay calm” amid concern about the bank’s financial position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Becker held the roughly 10-minute call with investors at about 11:30 a.m. San Francisco time. He asked the bank’s clients, including venture capital investors, to support the bank the way it has supported its customers over the past 40 years, the person said.

Representatives for Founders Fund, Coatue and Union Square Ventures declined to comment. Representatives for Silicon Valley Bank, Canaan and Founder Collective didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its note to companies, Founder Collective said: “Over the long term, we don’t believe that deposits are likely at risk, but the shorter term is hard to predict.”

Worries surrounding the lender ricocheted around Silicon Valley and Wall Street on Thursday. There is “a good deal of panic,” said Jenny Fielding, managing partner at The Fund, which invests in early stage companies. Fielding said she is watching the situation with the bank closely and has not yet advised her portfolio companies on how to proceed.

Garry Tan, the president and CEO of Y Combinator, warned its network of startups that solvency risk is real and implied they should consider limiting their exposure to the lender. “We have no specific knowledge of what’s happening at SVB,” Tan wrote in a post viewed by Bloomberg News. “But anytime you hear problems of solvency in any bank, and it can be deemed credible, you should take it seriously and prioritize the interests of your startup by not exposing yourself to more than $250K of exposure there.” He added, “Your startup dies when you run out of money for whatever reason.” A representative for Y Combinator declined to comment.

Venture firm Tribe Capital has also advised its portfolio companies to move some, if not all, of their balances from SVB. “What’s important to understand is that banks all have leverage and they use deposits, so almost by definition any bank with a business model is dead if everyone moves,” Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi told portfolio companies in a communication reviewed by Bloomberg. “Since risk is nonzero and the cost it tiny, better to diversify your risk if not all,” he added.

Another firm, Activant Capital, sent emails and texts to its portfolio company CEOs encouraging them to transfer their SVB balances to other lenders, and is helping some move capital to First Republic Bank, CEO Steve Sarracino said.

In an email Thursday morning signed by Mark Lau, head of Silicon Valley Bank’s venture practice, SVB said it had heard from many of its clients over the part 24 hours regarding questions about the company’s 8-K filing on Wednesday, according to the contents of the email about the conference call reviewed by Bloomberg.

SVB’s shares sank to their lowest close since September 2016 on Thursday. Becker’s call was reported earlier by the Information. The shares continued to tumble in late trading, falling as much as 30%.

Read more: SVB Drops Most on Record as Startup Clients Face Cash Crunch

“This is a classic bank run, and when the bank run starts you don’t want to be the last guy there,” Ava Labs President John Wu said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Wu said that his company had “already diversified” away from its reliance on Silicon Valley Bank.

A startup CEO who asked not to be identified said that his firm tried unsuccessfully throughout Thursday to withdraw millions of dollars from Silicon Valley Bank. Several other clients of the bank told Bloomberg that they were able to take out cash on Thursday without significant issues, though at one point during the day one of them couldn’t access the SVB website.

Some VCs said they were standing by the bank. “It is truly unfortunate that several GPs and companies are making a tough situation for SVB worse by pressing the panic button,” said G Squared founder Larry Aschebrook. “SVB has supported entrepreneurs and GPs at all stages of their businesses and that partnership should run both ways.”

Investor Keval Desai, founder of Shakti, said not only was he not telling his portfolio companies to withdraw funds, but he placed an order to buy the bank’s stock today, with a limit order of $101.

“I am not Warren Buffett,” Desai said, cautioning he was not dispensing investment advice. “But I think this is a buying opportunity.”

One prominent investor, Mark Suster, warned companies against overreacting to news about the bank. “I believe their CEO when he says they are solvent,” Suster wrote, “and not in violation of any banking ratios.”

Eren Bali, the CEO of the startup Carbon Health, also said his company had confidence in SVB. “We don’t believe there’s any risk with deposits,” Bali said. He called SVB a “very reputable, well regulated bank” and said it “has done an incredible job supporting the startup ecosystem so we’re hoping they’ll recover quickly.”

An email thread of more than 1,000 founders from Andreessen Horowitz was abuzz with the news Thursday, with many encouraging each other to pull cash from the bank. At one point on the thread, General Partner David George weighed in. “Hi all,” he wrote in a post reviewed by Bloomberg. “We know you have questions about how to handle the SVB situation. We encourage you to pick up the phone and call your GP.”

A similar thread was circulating among chief financial officers of big startups, a partner at a major venture firm said.

On the threads, many startup founders and executives worried how a collapse of SVB would affect Silicon Valley’s infrastructure. The bank could try to liquidate its stakes in portfolio companies, which would further drive down the already flailing valuations of many startups. Those lower valuations in turn would further weaken the balance sheets of other banks, hedge funds and crossover funds that hold the same assets.

Dan Scheinman, an investor who has backed companies including Zoom Video Communications Inc., said he fielded calls Thursday from two early-stage companies in his portfolio wondering if they should close their accounts with the bank. He advised them to seek more information before taking any steps.

“What do we know about banks you would switch to? Are they in better or worse shape?” he said he advised. “It is a pain to switch, but it is more of a pain if the bank fails.”

--With assistance from Lizette Chapman, Sarah McBride and Ed Ludlow.

(Updates with company that had trouble withdrawing funds in 16th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank Bonds Weaken After SVB Says It’s Shoring Up Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- US bank bonds weakened on Thursday after SVB Financial Group sold equity to shore up its capital position, raising investor concern about how much rising rates have hit other firms’ balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More Pol

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s shares are tanking as a mess unfolds

    Shares of Silicon Valley Bank are down sharply Thursday in the wake of the company’s announcement that it is raising additional capital by selling stock, taking a charge to roll over an asset portfolio to higher-yielding assets and extending its term-borrowing capacity. Given recent banking-related carnage in the tech and tech-adjacent worlds, there’s concern in the market that not all is well at SVB. Becker said the bank has “ample liquidity” to support its clients “with one exception: If everybody is telling each other that SVB is in trouble, that will be a challenge.”

  • Banks tumble as SVB ignites capitalization fears

    The S&P 500 bank index tumbled nearly 6% on Thursday in its biggest one-day drop in over two years as investors fled the industry following SVB Financial Group's share sale announcement and crypto bank Silvergate's decision to wind down operations. Shares of SVB, whose operating segments include Silicon Valley Bank, slumped over 50% in their deepest one-day drop on record after the company announced a $1.75 billion share sale late on Wednesday. SVB is battling cash burn due to declining deposits from startups struggling with a venture capital funding drought.

  • Bank stocks plunge after implosions at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital send 'shock waves' through the sector

    "This adds to concerns of higher deposit costs, weakening loan demand, potentially weakening credit cycle and weakness in commercial real estate."

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.

  • 2 of the Smartest Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The energy industry is at a high point, but investors should be preparing now for the next low point.

  • Pfizer Is Targeting an Acquisition That Could Be a Game Changer for Its Business

    A big challenge for healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is going to be replacing revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine this year and beyond. One way to accelerate the growth has been by seeking out acquisitions that can bolster its revenue quickly. The company has already been involved in multiple acquisitions over the past few years, but there's one that it's reportedly eyeing that could be a big one and a potential game-changer for its business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. Cathie Wood keeps buying Tesla as well as some of her smaller holdings.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • 12 Dividend Kings To Buy For Safe Dividend Growth

    In this article, we will discuss 12 dividend kings to buy for safe dividend growth. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend kings and the performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Kings To Buy For Safe Dividend Growth. Inflation in the US remains widespread despite Federal Reserve’s continuous interest […]

  • Family sues, claiming car dealer added roughly $40,000 to price, forged their names

    A family is suing a south Charlotte car dealership claiming they had a deal in writing but that the final paperwork listed roughly a $40,000 different cost than what they expected.

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • What Altria's Latest $2.75 Billion Purchase Means for Shareholders

    U.S. tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE: MO), the rights holder to the Marlboro cigarette brand in the U.S., recently announced a deal to acquire electronic cigarette maker NJOY Holdings for $2.75 billion in cash. Investors familiar with Altria might groan; it looks like Altria's taking another swing at a multibillion-dollar acquisition after blowing billions on its infamous Juul investment. Altria is undoubtedly paying a hefty price for what it's getting, but the acquisition could make far more sense in the long run when you consider the circumstances of the deal.

  • Is It Really Safe to Invest in the S&P 500 Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year has been a wild ride of ups and downs for the S&P 500, and if this roller coaster is starting to make you feel sick to your stomach, you're not alone. A whopping 77% of U.S. adults are worried about severe market volatility in 2023, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life, while 62% are concerned that a recession is looming. The S&P 500 has been in and out of bear market territory for nearly a year now, and those short-term fluctuations are tough to tolerate.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Rose Today

    Shares of start-up electric vehicle (EV) maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) spiked as much as 6.5% Thursday morning after news of a new vehicle order surfaced. Last month Canoo announced it was raising about $52.5 million by issuing new shares for institutional investors at what was then a discounted price of $1.05 per share. The new electric vans for Schindler Elevator Corporation will be customized for use by its service technicians in the U.S. Schindler said the vans will help it achieve its zero-emissions goal.

  • In the wake of QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest US$5.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in QUALCOMM implies that they have significant influence over the...

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) insiders sold US$5.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    Many Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to...

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to A