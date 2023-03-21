SVB Financial Group accuses FDIC of cutting it off from cash

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo
Dietrich Knauth
·2 min read

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had taken "improper actions" to cut it off from cash held at its former subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators to stem a national bank run.

SVB Financial made the accusations in court filings ahead of its first bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan. It filed for Chapter 11 protection about a week after California banking regulators on March 10 closed Silicon Valley Bank in the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The collapse this month of the Santa Clara, California-based bank and Signature Bank, another U.S. midsized lender, prompted a rout in banking stocks as investors worried about other ticking bombs in the banking system and led to UBS Group AG's takeover of 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG to avert a wider crisis.

SVB Financial is exploring options, including a potential bankruptcy sale, for its venture capital and investment banking units, which were not included in the FDIC takeover of Silicon Valley Bank, while continuing to operate its businesses, it said on Monday.

The company, which has about $2 billion in cash at its former subsidiary, said in court filings that the FDIC receiver had blocked a $250 million wire transfer, removed $19 million from an SVB Financial bank account, and attempted to claw back payments to SVB Financial's bankruptcy attorneys and financial advisers, among other "improper actions."

The company has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing its Chapter 11 process, to allow it to move funds held at Silicon Valley Bank to a different bank.

But the FDIC said in Tuesday court filings that it had placed a hold on all of SVB Financial's bank accounts, as part of its investigation of potential claims against the bank's former parent. That action was a legal and necessary part of stabilizing banking operations during the transfer to new management, according to the court filings.

SVB Financial and two top executives were sued last week by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave the Silicon Valley Bank unit "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

SVB Financial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SVB Financial has $3.4 billion in debt and it manages about $9.5 billion of other investors' money across its portfolio of venture capital and credit funds, according to court filings. Silicon Valley Bank was SVB Financial's largest asset, accounting for more than $15.5 billion of SVB Financial's $19.7 billion in total assets.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Derivatives that track bonds at the heart of Credit Suisse rescue slide

    Derivatives that track the value of key bank debt fell sharply on Monday, after UBS agreed to rescue rival Credit Suisse, forcing a massive writedown of the latter's additional tier-one debt as part of the deal. If a bank's capital levels fall below a set threshold, AT1s can either be converted into equity or are written off, as they were in the case of Credit Suisse, which had to write off around $16 billion worth.

  • Latest Banking Crisis Highlights ETFs’ ‘Additive Liquidity’

    Report finds that ETFs provide ‘additive liquidity’ to what’s already available in the primary market, even in times of crisis.

  • Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $78.64, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day.

  • JPMorgan, BNP Quote Risky Credit Suisse Bonds At Just Above Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Risky Credit Suisse Group AG bonds that are set to be written down to zero by regulators were being quoted at prices of a few cents on the dollar on Monday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis Expand

  • Sparks Are Not There Yet for Emerson Electric

    Shares of Emerson Electric , which makes things such as motors and alternators, were raised to an overweight (buy) rating by the fundamental analysts at Morgan Stanley Tuesday. Emerson is working on buying National Instruments .

  • Explainer-Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT1

    Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS. Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion. AT1 bonds issued by other European banks fell sharply on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders highlighted the risks of investing in this type of debt.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Rivian Could Be on the Brink of a Huge Rally: Why It's a Buy Now

    While still losing loads of money, this year's planned production scale-up will solve much of that problem.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 51%...

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Should You Sell Altria Group (MO) Now?

    Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio gained 1.3% net of fees and expenses in 2022 compared to a -18% return for the MSCI World Index. The portfolio compounded at 12.3% annually net of fees and expenses, since […]

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM)) market cap declines to US$417b but insiders who sold US$3.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

    By selling US$3.0m worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) stock at an average sell price of US$103 over the last...

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.