Do SVB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

SVB Financial Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, SVB Financial Group has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that SVB Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note SVB Financial Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 67% to US$5.6b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are SVB Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$44b company like SVB Financial Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$194m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like SVB Financial Group, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The SVB Financial Group CEO received US$7.5m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is SVB Financial Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that SVB Financial Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that SVB Financial Group is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SVB Financial Group .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

