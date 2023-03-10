SVB Meltdown Brings Another Blow to Cash-Starved Biotech Industry

Angelica Peebles
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Biotech companies are racing to assess the damage from the failure at SVB Financial Group, the latest issue facing many of the startups in search of cash.

Most Read from Bloomberg

SVB, which collapsed Friday after a run on assets, plays a large role in financing early-stage life sciences and health-care companies. Venture-backed health companies account for 12% of SVB’s $173 billion of deposits and 36% of $168 billion in funds held off balance sheets as of year-end.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF slid 6% as of 1:44 p.m. in New York while the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell 2.1%. The S&P 500 slipped 1.5%.

Like technology companies, biotech companies found themselves in a tough spot trying to decide what to do with money held at SVB, “an important financial partner” for the industry, John Maraganore, the former Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. chief who’s involved with multiple investment firms and biotech boards, said in an interview.

The collapse of the best-known bank for venture-backed firms brings yet another blow for the industry contending with a prolonged downturn. Biotech companies had already been under intense pressure for more than a year as pandemic-fueled growth cooled and investors began to shun risky assets amid rising interest rates.

Read More: Slicon Valley Bank Collapses in Biggest Failure Since 2008

Most biotechs have assessed their exposure and started developing ways to mitigate it, Maraganore said early Friday. He said the last 24 hours were full of email exchanges and board calls about how to proceed.

Venture Capital

Labs at a startup incubator in Cambridge were abuzz Friday morning as SVB’s downfall appeared imminent, said Isaac Stoner, chief executive officer of closely held Octagon Therapeutics.

“Folks in the lab, folks in the office, everyone is talking about this,” he said.

Venture capital firms that fund other types of emerging health companies also felt SVB’s tremors. Bill Geary, co-founder at Flare Capital Partners, a venture firm focused on early-stage health technology investments, said all the firm’s portfolio companies were somewhat affected. Geary called the implications “profound” since SVB has played such an important role in the health-care ecosystem. As interest rates continue to rise, SVB’s meltdown could contribute to even more pessimism about the ability to raise capital, Geary said.

Read More: With VC Funding Drying Up, Biotechs Are on a Quest for Cash

“You can’t just look at any one of these things in isolation,” he said. “They all have kind of a compounded negative impact. This is just one example of how a financial institution that’s important in the value chain has been so dramatically impacted by rising interest rates.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobs Data Poses Extra Market Risk as Bank Funding Drama Unfolds

    (Bloomberg) -- A widening bank rout has raised the stakes for key jobs data due Friday, as investors brace for a hawkish Federal Reserve to accelerate rate hikes even at the risk of tipping more lenders into distress.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies t

  • In rift with Biden, Manchin vows to block oil, gas nominee

    In a sign of a deepening rift among Democrats on energy issues, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department. Manchin, of West Virginia, chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has great influence on energy and environmental issues in the closely divided Senate. In an op-ed Friday, he cited a leaked memo signed by nominee Laura Daniel-Davis that proposed charging oil companies higher rates for drilling off the Alaska coast.

  • General Atlantic Says Bubbly Valuations Could Pop This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Valuations for private companies could plummet by about the second half, as many startups start to run out of cash, according to General Atlantic managing director Sandeep Naik.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVB

  • ECB Seen Taking Rates to 3.75% Peak as Bond Exit to Quicken

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will step up its fight against stubborn inflation by raising interest rates four more times and unwinding its €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) bond portfolio at a quicker pace, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter

  • Some VCs See Supporting Silicon Valley Bank as an Act of Loyalty

    (Bloomberg) -- Among venture capitalists, there’s a widening divide between those who say startups would be wise to pull money out of Silicon Valley Bank and those who suggest keeping it there is a moral imperative that could help save the institution.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s parent is reportedly struggling to pull off a fire sale after its stock blew up and it failed to raise capital

    “It doesn’t smell good right now, and there’s a lot of panic,” a venture investor who spoke with dozens of SVB clients told Fortune Thursday.

  • Stocks trade lower at the open following February jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Ines Ferre breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell on Friday.

  • See Inside HGTV Star Leanne Ford's Tiny L.A. Cabin, a Rustic 'Oasis' With Stacks of Charm

    The 700-square-foot property is featured in the new book Embrace Your Space

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Selling and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    The latest round of 13F filings show billionaire investors are mixed when it comes to one of Wall Street's next-big-thing investments.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • ‘Sheer panic’ has gripped Silicon Valley VCs and founders amid worries that the startup industry’s most important bank is in trouble

    Startup founders are pulling cash from Silicon Valley Bank, even as some VCs say the panic is overblown and fueling the fire.

  • 2 of the Smartest Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The energy industry is at a high point, but investors should be preparing now for the next low point.

  • Pfizer Is Targeting an Acquisition That Could Be a Game Changer for Its Business

    A big challenge for healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is going to be replacing revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine this year and beyond. One way to accelerate the growth has been by seeking out acquisitions that can bolster its revenue quickly. The company has already been involved in multiple acquisitions over the past few years, but there's one that it's reportedly eyeing that could be a big one and a potential game-changer for its business.

  • The Semiconductor Industry is Showing Relative Strength: 2 Stocks to Join the Rally

    Amid the choppiness, the semiconductors industry has unequivocally outperformed the market recently

  • Family sues, claiming car dealer added roughly $40,000 to price, forged their names

    A family is suing a south Charlotte car dealership claiming they had a deal in writing but that the final paperwork listed roughly a $40,000 different cost than what they expected.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. Cathie Wood keeps buying Tesla as well as some of her smaller holdings.

  • 12 Dividend Kings To Buy For Safe Dividend Growth

    In this article, we will discuss 12 dividend kings to buy for safe dividend growth. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend kings and the performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Kings To Buy For Safe Dividend Growth. Inflation in the US remains widespread despite Federal Reserve’s continuous interest […]

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    The typical investor spends years investing for retirement through a combination of 401(k) plans, individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other retirement investment vehicles. Ideally, they build a portfolio that will sustain them throughout their retirement years. A good way to do this is to shift some of that portfolio into an ETF that is focused on dividend income.