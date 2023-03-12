SVB UK holds $3 billion of venture capital-backed firms' funds -survey

Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro
·1 min read

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British start-ups backed by venture capital have around 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), largely in deposits, "locked" in Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary, according to a weekend survey by an industry body seen by Reuters.

The total includes more than 300 companies with accounts at SVB UK, more than a third of which risk running into cash-flow difficulty within a month if no solution is found for the ailing lender, the survey found.

Regulatory disclosures show SVB had some $2.9 billion worth of loans at its UK arm at the end of last year, along with more than $1 billion in bonds. The total volume of deposits at the British subsidiary is unclear.

In addition to their portfolio companies, venture capital and private equity funds are also customers of SVB UK, some of whom have been pulling deposits, one senior banker familiar with the matter said.

SVB UK offers short-term “capital call” facilities to venture capital funds, providing them with bridge financing before they receive cash from their investors, that person said.

Lobby groups have called on British authorities to ensure tech companies retain access to cash.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government is working to find a solution to limit the potential hit to companies resulting from the demise of SVB. ($1 = 0.8301 pounds) (Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; Editing by John O'Donnell and Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-PNC, RBC interest in SVB cools as regulators seek rescue bids

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed bank, one of the sources said. The banks and the FDIC declined comment. The FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank this weekend after taking control of it on Friday so that the bank's corporate clients that had their money frozen can meet their payroll obligations.

  • SVB collapse to test Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system

    Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape. That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators navigate Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -- the sort of event that can seem to be without implications for the broader economy until the full scope and potential impact on market psychology become clear. More broadly, the Fed has tools that are always available to shore up the financial system, including direct loans to banks with adequate collateral through its so-called discount window.

  • Bidders Line Up for Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. Arm

    The Bank of London said it submitted an offer, as did OakNorth Bank, according to a person familiar with the move.

  • Silicon Valley Bank crash: Rep. Katie Porter blames rising interest rates, and raises oversight questions

    'Interest rates go up and they go down,' the California Democrat said. 'You can't bet on them staying low forever.'

  • SVB fallout, inflation, retail sales: What to know this week

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and how investors react in the week ahead will be the market's top focus, though key economic data on inflation and retail sales ought not to be overlooked.

  • Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

    In the middle of last week, Moody's Investors Service Inc delivered alarming news to SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank: the ratings firm was preparing to downgrade the bank's credit.That phone call, described by two people familiar with the situation, began the process toward Friday's spectacular collapse of the startup-focused lender, the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Details of SVB's failed response to the prospect of the downgrade, reported by Reuters for the first time, show how quickly confidence in financial institutions can erode. The Moody's call came after the value of the bonds where SVB had parked its money fell due to the higher interest rates.

  • As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

    President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday. The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips. The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.

  • Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times pay

    Employees of Silicon Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at one and a half times their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the U.S. regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday, according to an email to staff seen by Reuters. Workers will be enrolled and given information about benefits over the weekend by the FDIC, and healthcare details will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial Group, the FDIC wrote in an email entitled "Employee Retention" late on Friday. SVB had a workforce of 8,528 at the end of last year.

  • Feds Could Guarantee All Silicon Valley Bank Deposits: Report

    The drastic move would require the bank's failure to be attributed to "systemic risk."

  • World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. U.S. February inflation numbers are due out on Tuesday, followed by the UK's budget on Wednesday and the European Central Bank's interest-rate meeting on Thursday. "There's a rough ride ahead," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London.

  • Silicon Valley Bank fallout, inflation data, FedEx earnings top week ahead

    Consumer and producer inflation data will be closely watched in the coming week along with the ongoing fallout of Silicon Valley Bank as questions mount on how the financial institution collapsed so rapidly.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Popped on SVB Rescue Rumors

    The stock market may be closed this weekend, but crypto markets trade 24/7, so this is where we're seeing the minute-by-minute market reaction to Silicon Valley Bank's (NASDAQ: SIVB) collapse and potential rescue this weekend. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped 4.1%, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) popped 5.1%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 3.2%. As ironic as it may seem, the crypto market is reacting to the potential rescue of Silicon Vallen Bank's depositors, who could have been frozen out of billions of dollars in assets on Monday, potentially starting a bank run across the U.S. This is the kind of centralized financial market crypto was supposed to be escaping from.

  • Companies With Deposits Trapped in Silicon Valley Bank

    FINANCE When Silicon Valley Bank collapsed following a run on deposits, many of its clients scrambled to compensate after being cut off from funds. The severity of exposure for the affected companies depends on how much of their money is trapped in uninsured deposits and how big of a share of their cash and equivalents the unavailable funds represent.

  • SVB's investment banking arm explores buying lender back, Bloomberg News reports

    SVB Securities Chief Executive Officer Jeff Leerink and his team are seeking help to finance a potential management buyout of the business, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Securities did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. There is no certainty that a deal will be reached and other potential buyers could also emerge for the unit, Bloomberg said.

  • Markets at Risk of More Upheaval as Banking Uncertainty Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are steeling themselves for the risk of more turbulence after the biggest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through markets.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunThe unraveling of SVB Financial Gro

  • SVB collapse could add to China stock investors' anxiety

    China stock investors, already disillusioned by Beijing's lower-than-expected economic growth target for the year, will be further disheartened by the shock collapse of U.S. lender SVB Financial Group, market participants said. China's CSI300 Index dropped 4% last week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 6%, as China's moderate GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023 - set during the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament - dashed hopes for a big stimulus. The market mood could be damped further following Friday's sudden collapse of start-up focused lender SVB, which stirred heated discussion over the weekend in China about its fallout.

  • Newbie investors shy away from 'own research' after 2022 stock swoon, study finds

    New investors relied less on "other personal research" — down nearly 10 percentage points versus 2020 — and more on financial professionals — up 9.3 percentage points versus 2020.

  • FDIC auction for SVB assets said to be underway

    An auction for the remaining assets of the failed Silicon Valley Bank is reportedly underway, with final bids due this afternoon and a result potentially arriving late Sunday, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg says that the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), which stepped in and shut down SVB on Friday as it was experiencing an unprecedented run on funds by its clients, is hoping to conclude the auction before markets open on Monday morning. A fast sale could help the FDIC make at least some of the uninsured deposits of SVB customers available to them by Monday.

  • Scientists: Hawaii's Kilauea not erupting, reversing warning

    Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea “has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed at the surface.” The agency previously said a shallow earthquake storm signaled “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent."

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.