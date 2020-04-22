Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S (CPH:MIGA B): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S's (CPSE:MIGA B) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

How Did MIGA B's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

MIGA B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of ø10m has increased by 6.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 20%, indicating the rate at which MIGA B is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

CPSE:MIGA B Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.1% is below the DK Machinery industry of 4.7%, indicating Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 8.8% to 7.6%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 14% to 20% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

