Sven-Göran Eriksson refuses to give up after shock cancer diagnosis

Watch Sven-Göran Eriksson saying he refuses to give up after shock cancer diagnosis

What did you miss?

Sven-Göran Eriksson has said in a new TV interview that he will not give up on life after him and his family were shocked by his family diagnosis. He said: "I refuse to give up. I want to live every day."

The former England boss - who managed our country's football team from 2001 until 2006 - told the world last week that he has about a year left to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. When the news hit headlines last week, it sent shockwaves all around the world.

Speaking from his home in Sweden, he joined Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain to discuss his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and he shared his hopes to live the rest of his life as normally as possible.

What, how and why?

Sven-Göran Eriksson has spoken to Good Morning Britain about his cancer diagnosis. (ITV screengrab)

Eriksson vowed to keep on fighting for his life for the time he has left. The football manager explained: "It came as a shock to me and my whole family. After a while you have to work with don't think about it 24 hours a day. Don’t sit at home and do nothing. Live life as normal as possible, as long as you can, that’s what I do. I refuse to give up. I want to live every day."

He further explained: "I can’t run a marathon. No, but I can go to the gym I can do exercise as I always did. I can have people here, visitors. Everything normal more or less. I want to live normally. The aim of the rest of my life and wake up and feel ok. Most of morning I feel ok. It’s not good but it’s as good as it can be."

Sven-Göran Eriksson pictured when he was managing England in 2004. (Getty)

Remaining upbeat despite the situation, the Swedish star said he has been going out with all of his friends and plans a trip to England to watch the football. He said: "I have a lot of friends in Sweden, they come to visit me, I go out and have a coffee with them, a lunch with them. I’m travelling. I hope to come to England, maybe to see England and Brazil in March. I refuse to sit down and crying."

Looking to the future, Eriksson did say he won't make any big journeys now and that he had been very lucky to travel over the years. He said: "When you are in situation as I am, I'm not going to do major journeys because I’ve seen a lot and in many many nice places. My big aim is to wake up in the morning and feel well. I am very happy every day I can do that. I will do some travelling."

What else happened on Good Morning Britain?

Sven-Göran Eriksson said his cancer diagnosis came as a shock. (Getty)

Elsewhere in the interview, Eriksson revealed his cancer diagnosis came as a shock to him and his family. The former football manager shared they only found out because he had a fall which was caused by four small strokes. He told the presenters: "I’m ok considering the situations. Yeah I was at home everything normal, no pain, nothing."

He explained how he found out saying: "I fell down. I fainted. They took me to hospital, they did a lot of examinations, they said I had four small strokes, it came out that i had cancer in the pancreas. We can’t operate it but we can try run it slower than it usually does." The star also revealed he had no regrets in life.

Read more