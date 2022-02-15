Svensen man gets probation for role in Oregon State Capitol protest

Feb. 15—SALEM — A Svensen man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a far-right protest at the Oregon State Capitol in December 2020 that police declared an unlawful assembly.

Ryan Ernie Lyles, 43, pleaded guilty in Marion County Circuit Court on Monday to three counts of unlawful use of a chemical irritant and to being a felon in possession of body armor.

Lyles was sentenced to three years of probation, will have to perform 120 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and have no contact with the Capitol building and others charged in the protest.

Lyles was facing more than a dozen felony charges for his role in the Dec. 21, 2020 protest against COVID-19 restrictions as state lawmakers opened a special session on pandemic response. The protest turned violent and led to property damage and assaults on police and journalists.

The plea agreement was announced as Lyles was about to stand trial. Prosecutors dismissed charges that involved assaulting police, additional counts of unlawful use of a chemical irritant and riot.

In an interview with The Astorian after the court proceeding, Lyles acknowledged that he used bear spray at the protest. "A hundred percent, I did that," he said.

Lyles said a video will surface that exonerates him of some of the other charges. He praised his attorney, Spencer Todd, and said the state did not do its job and "took 14 months of my life."

"Regardless of a person's politics, the system's fair for everybody — or it should be fair for everybody — and this is not a guy getting away with something," Todd said. "This is a guy taking responsibility and accountability for the conduct that he actually did."

In the months after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020, Lyles was often among the counterdemonstrators at Black Lives Matter protests on the North Coast. At local demonstrations and on social media, he aligned with others on the far right who were vocal in their support of former President Donald Trump and critical of pandemic restrictions.

The disruption at the special session in Salem in December 2020 mirrored far-right protests at other state capitals tied to pandemic response and Trump's November 2020 election defeat.

The protests were precursors to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol meant to delay the electoral vote count in Joe Biden's presidential victory over Trump.

Several others have pleaded guilty to charges linked to the Salem protest. The state House of Representatives also voted last June to expel Mike Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, who opened a west-end door to the Capitol and allowed protesters inside.

Lyles said he was among the protesters who breached the Capitol thanks to Nearman. At the time, the Capitol was closed to visitors as a precaution against the pandemic.

Nearman, the first state lawmaker in Oregon history to be expelled, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree official misconduct.