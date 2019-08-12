Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (STO:SCA B) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of 76% In The Last Three Years

No-one enjoys it when they lose money on a stock. But it's hard to avoid some disappointing investments when the overall market is down. The Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (STO:SCA B) is down 71% over three years, but the total shareholder return is 76% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which returned 25% over the last three years. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 8.4% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 4.7% in the same time period.

Check out our latest analysis for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 6.5% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 34% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

OM:SCA B Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget the TSR over the last 3 years was 76%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.7% in the last year, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget shareholders lost 17% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 23%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.