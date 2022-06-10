SVU detectives release details, timeline of alleged rape committed by TPD officer

Content Warning: This article involves descriptions of sexual assault.

Tulsa police have released new details involving a former officer’s arrest.

DeAngelo Reyes has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge. Reyes has been with the department for five years.

Investigators have released a detailed timeline involving their investigation into Reyes.

Detectives say Reyes met the victim while he was on duty, and that the alleged crime happened on April 17. The victim said she was walking her dog near 51st and Yale when Reyes approached her and made small talk. Reyes allegedly had an inappropriate conversation with her. The victim said that after Reyes made those comments, he said, “is that unprofessional of me? I don’t know, I’m sorry.”

That phrase was captured on Reyes’ body camera.

The victim allegedly gave Reyes her phone number, who called her a few hours later. Later that evening, the victim was walking back to her hotel room when she noticed Reyes’ cruiser parked nearby.

Reyes asked the victim if she was a prostitute, which she denied. Detectives confirmed that Reyes looked at her criminal record on the department’s computer system.

The victim says that Reyes told her that “it wouldn’t take much to put a person with her record back in prison.” The victim told investigators that she did have a long criminal history, and that she was afraid that Reyes would plant evidence to arrest her.

The victim then said that Reyes put on a condom and had sex with her. The victim said she did not fight back, and that Reyes flushed the condom afterwards.

Reyes then told the victim he was late for his end of shift meeting and left.

Detectives say Reyes was leaving another call when he reached out to the victim. The pair talked for about one minute before Reyes deactivated his body camera.

In those 60 seconds, Reyes referred to himself as “Eric” and called the victim “sexy.”

Reyes did not respond to calls during the last two hours of his shift, and detectives say Reyes claims he didn’t respond to calls because he was working on reports.

Story continues

No reports were issued for this shift.

During Reyes’ first interview with the Special Victims Unit, he said he sought the victim because he believed she was a suspect in a homicide investigation. He admitted to meeting the victim but denied that he had sex with her. He also denied calling himself “Eric.”

During a second interview, Reyes admitted to lying to investigators. He said he did tell the victim his name was “Eric” and that he hoped to have a “no-strings attached” encounter.

Reyes said he believed the encounter was consensual.

Reyes has no prior discipline history with the department. He was assigned to Riverside Patrol on third shift at the time of the alleged assault.

Here is the detailed timeline released by TPD:

April 17

Reyes meets the victim, uses his department computer to search her records.

Reyes contacts the victim while still on duty.

Reyes tells the victim he found her criminal record. The pair have sex.

He flushes the condom and leaves.

June 2

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit uncovers the incident, contacts the victim.

June 5

SVU detectives meet with Reyes after obtaining a warrant.

Reyes’ phone is taken as evidence.

He gives an initial interview.

June 8

Additional evidence is collected, Reyes is interviewed a second time.

Reyes admits he lied during the first interview.

Reyes said he believed the encounter was consensual.

June 9

Reyes resigns from the Tulsa Police Department.

June 10

The District Attorney issues a warrant for Reyes’ arrest on a first-degree rape charge.

Reyes turns himself over to police.

Detectives are asking anyone who has had an encounter with Reyes that they considered to be inappropriate to call the Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168. You can also send an email to specialvictimsunit@cityoftulsa.org.



