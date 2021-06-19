SW Houston strip club raided, possible human trafficking uncovered

Reuters Videos
Police officers in Minneapolis confirmed a series of grisly discoveries on Thursday, human body parts found in the city's northeast.That’s according to police spokesperson, John Elder.“At 9:29 this morning, Minneapolis police received a 911 report of possible body parts being found on the 300 block of Main Street NE. Officers arrived, located the items and they do in fact appear to be human body parts... And we are treating this as a homicide investigation."Elder added additional body parts were discovered at another location, but police have been unable to identify the victim.Local media reported critical body parts are still missing, including the victim’s head.Although unconfirmed, officials believe the remains to be of an adult, white male.