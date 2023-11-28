SW Side Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint

TechCrunch

A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the attorneys general of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.