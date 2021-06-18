SW woman accused of stealing luxury SUV

Jun. 18—GLASTONBURY — A woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge based on the accusation she stole a rented luxury sport utility vehicle, police spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said.

The woman, Jessica Sarah Gardner, 43, of 79 Good Hill Road in South Windsor, was arrested June 11 and released on a $10,000 nonsurety bond, meaning she didn't have to post money or property to be released but will be charged that amount if she fails to appear in court when required.

The vehicle that was taken, an Infiniti QX80 SUV, was recovered in Newington, Davis said.

Gardner is due July 9 in Manchester Superior Court, police said.

—Alex Wood

