🌱Swab Danger + Miss The Booster? Rite Aid + GOP New Districts

Freezing rain possible in the morning changing to rain. Snow may mix in. High 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Low: 23.

If you missed the chance to have a Booster shot at the State's recent Booster Blitz, the Rite Aid Pharmacy on South River Road in Bedford is offering Booster shots for ages 5+ on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointments needed. Just bring your ID, Insurance or Medicare Card, and Covid Immunization Card. They have Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and Pediatric Pfizer. Other shots are also available on request. You can read more here: (Patch) If you plan to use an at-home rapid COVID-19 test, the FDA warns to never to use a nose swab as a throat swab. If you plan to use an at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test, "those swabs are for your nose and not your throat," the FDA said via Twitter on Friday. The FDA explained that throat swabs are more complicated than nasal swabs, and if used incorrectly, "can cause harm to the patient." Home testing misuse started after people began posting their results on social media with the hashtag #SwabYourThroat. The CDC recommends that throat swabs only be collected by a "trained healthcare provider." (CNN) After the Census every ten years, political parties may propose redrawing or changing district lines to gain a voting advantage. WMUR's Primary Source reported that The Fair Maps Coalition, a progressive group analyzing the proposed Senate GOP redistricting plan for New Hampshire, said the proposed plan would increase ‘solid’ or ‘lean’ GOP seats from nine to eleven, with the most significant change in District 16, represented by Democratic Senator Kevin Cavanaugh, who would lose Democratic-leaning Wards 2 and 12 in Manchester, among others. The Coalition also said the plan would help protect District 9, represented by Republican Senator Denise Ricciardi of Bedford, that currently includes Bedford, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Lyndeborough, Mont Vernon, New Boston, Peterborough, Richmond, Sharon, Temple, and Troy. How will this all turn out? You can read the full story here: (WMUR Manchester)

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "GSGWM congratulates the Electric Llamas from Wolfeboro, NH, a Girl Scout robotics team who just won the Innovation Project Award at the qualifying tournament for FIRST LEGO League." (Facebook)

Heart For Kindness Because Kindness Matters ART SHOW: By youth, kindergarten through Grade 8, living in or going to school in Bedford. Students are invited to draw or paint a picture with the theme of kindness. Use your phone to take a picture of the drawing and mail it to BedfordLionsKindnessPoster@gmail.com before Jan. 22. For more information, go to Facebook Bedford NH Lions Club, or www.BedfordNHLionsClub.org "Art Contest for Youth" or text Lori Wiley at 603-494-7020. (Bedford N.H. Lions Club)

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on the Bedford Patch