Swadley's Bar-B-Q owner Brent Swadley indicted, charged with conspiracy, fraud

The state's multicounty grand jury on Thursday indicted Brent Swadley over his controversial operation of restaurants at state parks.

Swadley, the owner of Swadley's Bar-B-Q, is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the state and five counts of presenting fraudulent claims to the state.

He has denied wrongdoing in the past. Swadley's corporate offices referred questions to a public relations firm, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The grand jury alleged he knowingly presented fraudulent invoices from Foggy Bottom Kitchen LLC during a conspiracy that lasted from Oct. 8, 2019, to April 25, 2022.

Swadley's developed and operated Foggy Bottom Kitchen cafes at six state parks starting in the summer of 2020.

"The indictments issued today contain serious charges and will be prosecuted by my office on behalf of the People of Oklahoma," Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release.

A Swadley's Bar-B-Q on Memorial Road is seen in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Among the fraudulent invoices was one involving two used smokers, according to the indictment.

Also indicted on all six felony counts were Curtis Ray Breuklander and Timothy Raymond Hooper.

Breuklander has previously been identified as a whistleblower in the case. Hooper was recently listed as the Chief Operating Officer for Swadley's.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in April 2022 canceled its agreement with Swadley's Bar-B-Q due to "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices."

Days later, the leader of the Tourism and Recreation Department resigned, and the state sued Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen for breach of contract.

Swadley's countersued, saying the "Tourism Department got exactly what it wanted with rapid construction of first-class restaurants during a pandemic."

Swadley's Bar-B-Q owner Brent Swadley, shown in this file photo, was indicted Thursday over his controversial operation of restaurants at state parks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the indictment of Brent Swadley, Curt Breuklander and Tim Hooper

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Swadley's owner, two others indicted on conspiracy, fraud charges