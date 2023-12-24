‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Ali Velshi to discuss her reaction to the the state’s Supreme Court deeming Trump ineligible to run for higher office after finding Trump engaged in insurrection and the death threats she and other judges have received in the aftermath of the ruling. “It’s one of the reasons Trump is so dangerous to this country. In this country, people win and lose court cases and elections [but] we have to agree the systems have the outcomes that are correct,” Griswold says. “The use of violence to try and intimidate us is unacceptable in a democracy.” She also reaffirms that Colorado will have a Republican presidential primary, despite reports the state’s Republican party is seeking to cancel them in response to the ruling.

