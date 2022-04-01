Swampscott man admits to tax scheme

Apr. 1—SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he took advantage of fellow members of the Congolese community by claiming to be a tax preparer, then using their personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and keeping part of the inflated refunds for himself, federal prosecutors said.

Boris Shadari, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced in June on charges of conspiracy, aiding in the filing of a false tax return, theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, and witness tampering.

A second man, Christian Zynga, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role in the scheme last October and is also scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Over the course of about six years, the two men told other members of the Congolese community that Shadari was a tax professional.

Instead, they would collect information and then use that, along with falsified information as to dependents, child care expenses and income to legitimate tax preparers, who unwittingly used the information to prepare tax returns, until 2017, when Shadari began preparing the taxes on his own.

Because of the fraudulent information, those customers' refunds would be larger than they should have been. Shadari would direct the refunds to accounts the two men controlled, and would then keep part of the inflated refunds, prosecutors said.

Shadari also failed to report the money he was making through the scheme on his own returns, prosecutors said.

After learning of the investigation, Shadari told one of the customers that unless she lied to investigators, she would be on the hook for thousands of dollars in taxes and could be deported.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Shadari "grossly exploited hardworking, vulnerable members of the Congolese community in Greater Boston in pursuit of his own personal financial enrichment."

She said it was "unconscionable" that Shadari even went so far as to threaten one of the victims with immigration consequences unless they lied.

FBI special agent in charge Joseph Bonavolonta said Shadari not only violated the trust of his victims, but also cheated taxpayers.

