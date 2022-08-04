Swampscott man sentenced in scheme to defraud immigrant community

Aug. 3—BOSTON — A Swampscott man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison Tuesday for a scheme to jack up tax refunds owed to fellow Congolese immigrants and then diverting the windfall — nearly $500,000 — to his own accounts or those of associates.

Boris Shadari, 46, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy, filing false tax returns, aiding or assisting in filing false tax returns, theft of government funds, aggravated identity fraud and witness tampering, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.

Judge Alison Burroughs sentenced Shadari to 30 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.

A co-defendant, Christian Zynga, is awaiting sentencing later this month.

Over a six-year period starting in 2012, the two men told potential clients that Shadari was a professional tax preparer who could handle their returns. Instead they would take the customer's information, which they altered, to a tax preparer, who relied on what turned out to be false information about dependents, business income, child care costs and other details.

This would result in higher tax refunds than the customers were entitled to. The refunds would then be split between those customers and the defendants.

Starting in 2017, Shadari began preparing the returns himself, adding false information directly to the paperwork.

He did not report any of the money he was obtaining on his own tax returns.

After learning of the investigation, Shadari told one of the clients to lie to investigators, telling her that if she did not, she would face charges and deportation.

"Mr. Shadari not only defrauded the federal government, but also took advantage of people in his own community, many of whom were hardworking immigrants who were not familiar with American tax laws," said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in announcing the sentencing.

"In a scheme that was difficult to detect, Boris Shadari took advantage of dozens of hard-working members of his own community, betrayed their trust, and defrauded taxpayers in the process, all the while raking in almost half a million dollars for himself," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. "Also troubling is Mr. Shadari's attempt to intimidate one of his victims into lying to investigators."

The case was handled by the U.S. Attorney's office, with the IRS, FBI and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

