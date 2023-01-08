Swampscott police investigating Swastika spray painted on sidewalk

Swampscott police are investigating a Swastika spray painted on a sidewalk.

According to police, a swastika painted was discovered on Friday afternoon on the sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue.

The swastika was spray painted with white paint on the sidewalk, along with a vehicle in the immediate area which had a white line painted down the side of it, police say.

Swampscott Police is asking residents in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue to review any home camera footage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to see if the SPD can use it to identify any involved individuals. Evidence was recovered at the scene that could help identify the suspect(s).

Police say that evidence was recovered at the scene which could help in the investigation.

Police have contacted religious partners in the community and made them aware of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, please call the Swampscott Police Department at 781-595-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

