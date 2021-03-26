Swampscott Select Board takes up report on activist's arrest

Mar. 25—SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott police Chief Ron Madigan said he is glad to see there was no evidence of bias in the arrest of a Black activist during a protest in town last December, but acknowledged his concern about shortcomings in the investigation that were identified in an independent review of the department's actions that day.

But several members of the town's Select Board said they are not convinced that Ernst Jean-Jacques' race had nothing to do with the decision of officers to arrest him, or their initial decision to give the 80-year-old woman he is charged with hitting the benefit of the doubt as to her role in the confrontation.

And the town's administrator said race remains an issue that needs to be discussed.

The comments came during a two-hour Select Board meeting where Alan Gould, the president of Municipal Resources Inc., presented a series of recommendations and answered questions about the independent review his firm was hired to conduct into the department's handling of a confrontation that led to the arrest of Jean-Jacques on Dec. 12 during a pro-Trump demonstration and Black Lives Matter and "Out Now" counter-demonstration near the governor's home.

The report is currently posted on the town's website.

During the meeting, Gould, a former police chief on the New Hampshire seacoast, was pressed by Select Board Chairman Peter Spellios.

"Would you accept this as good police work?" Spellios asked of the consultant.

After a pause, Gould, who had concluded that there was probable cause for both Jean-Jacques' arrest and for a potential criminal complaint against the 80-year-old woman he's charged with hitting, answered.

"The case as a whole?" Gould responded. "I'd have to say no."

That report concluded that the investigation at the scene was "chaotic and disjointed," with key pieces of information not gathered, or when it was gathered, not documented.

Gould recommended that the town adopt a police body camera program, something Madigan said is in the works, and add audio recording capabilities to the booking area.

But Gould said the department also needs to follow its own policies regarding special events, something that was not done.

The department's own policies required a "clear chain of command," with specific assignments, plans for logistics, and a post-event assessment. He said one of the key takeaways of his review was that no one person was put in charge of the case — and therefore no one was in a position to ensure that all relevant materials, including all witness statements, new videos, and other information was assembled and turned over to the district attorney's office, nor to follow up on any questions from a prosecuting attorney.

Spellios and vice-chair Polly Titcomb acknowledged during the meeting that in the weeks since they wrote a letter calling on the district attorney to drop the charges, they have learned more about the standard for probable cause for an officer to make an arrest, but questioned the process that occurs after that decision is made.

"We have someone unjustly accused of doing more than he did," Spellios said, indirectly referring to Jean-Jacques. "At some point we shrugged our shoulders. That's not normal. That's not OK. It could have been any one of our sons, our daughters, us. If it's not about race, then it has to do with every single one of us. Maybe it is my naiveté about the criminal justice system and maybe it's my problems with the district attorney's office, but something doesn't feel right here."

Board member Neal Duffy said he also shared some concerns about the potential bias in favor of the elderly woman over a young Black man when police were investigating.

Police accepted the suggestion that the woman's behavior was caused by a tremor — something that was later called into question by other evidence — while not giving the same benefit of the doubt to Jean-Jacques for his response.

"I think what it makes clear here is, even absent an intent here, the missteps that were made here .... the fact that there were missteps and apparent missteps with each person's role amounts to what could be an unfair consequence in totality," said Titcomb.

Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the process of negotiating with the police union to implement body cameras is underway, and he and the chief will be working to address the findings and recommendations in the report.

But Fitzgerald also said that "while we accept that bias was not found to be part of this review by MRI, let me make it clear that race is an issue and race is an issue that we have to continue to discuss as a community and as a police department. We have to think much more intently about how race plays a role in everything we do."

Board member David Grishman noted the finding that the arresting officer swore at Jean-Jacques while taking him into custody.

"I find it hard to believe the arrested individual was not treated differently," said Grishman.

But Gould suggested that without going back to compare the arrest of Jean-Jacques to all others arrested, there was no way to answer that question.

