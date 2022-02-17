Swampscott Sets March 14 As School Mask-Optional Target Date

SWAMPSCOTT, MA — Swampscott students and teachers will most likely have the option of whether or not to wear masks to school for the first time in two full years of the COVID-19 health crisis on March 14.

The Swampscott School Committee on Wednesday night voted to rescind the district-wide mandate and endorse the plan of Superintendent Pamela Angelakis to ease all mitigation measures as of Feb. 28 and then allow mask removal on March 14 barring a "dramatic" reversal of recent virus trends.

The statewide mask order expires on Feb. 28 with local districts having the option to extend their own if they choose. While several North Shore districts have opted to go mask-optional at the earliest possible date on Feb. 28, Angelakis said after much consultation with staff and stakeholders she decided to recommend the two-week transition period that will include the elimination of distancing, lunch capacity limits, and other mitigation measures that have been in place since in-classroom learning resumed last year.

"I worry about anxiety," Angelakis said. "I worry about those who still have fear of this virus. I think I've tried to strike a balance with this recommendation and I hope it gets supported."

Angelakis said barring "extreme circumstances" the mask order will be lifted on March 14.

"I received a lot of support about this plan," Angelakis said of feedback from teachers when she sent them her recommendation in advance of the School Committee meeting. "They thought it was thoughtful. They thought it was cautious. They thought it was responsible.

"I know there are teachers who would like (everyone) to remain masked for the rest of the year. And they can be (themselves). But they understand and recognize ... two years is a long time to be teaching the way we've been teaching and educating the way we've been educating. Some of our youngest kids don't know what normal school looks like."

Multiple School Committee members said they were initially disappointed that masks were not going to be optional on Feb. 28, but all said they appreciated the superintendent's reasoning in her recommendation.

Both student representatives to the School Committee spoke in favor of the timeline.

"This is a thing that a lot of kids are talking with their families about," Meggie Jensen said. "Which I think is a good thing. It promotes communication. I love the two-week period. I think that's very much appreciated by a lot of people, and a lot of students, and a lot of faculty. I think what we're doing right now is the perfect course of action."

"I think it's a really good transition," Madison Diehl agreed. "It's going to be wonderful to be able to take off my mask and sit in a group at a desk, and be able to talk without being muffled, and you can't understand what people are saying. Yes, there may be some anxiety, and I think it's great that it's optional for people who want to keep them on.

"But returning to normal is what people need."

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Swampscott Patch