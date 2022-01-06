Swampscott Snowstorm: Schools Closed, Parking Ban Declared

SWAMPSCOTT, MA — School was called off for Friday and a snow emergency was declared in Swampscott ahead of a storm that could bring up to eight inches of snow to Eastern Massachusetts.

The parking ban is set to begin at 4 a.m. on Friday and extend through 6 p.m.

During those hours, all vehicles parked on town streets are subject to being ticketed and towed.

The town said the storm is not expected to delay track pickup.

Because the state is not counting any remote learning days toward the required 180-day in-person learning requirement this year, the district will have a traditional snow day.



Forecasts are calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow across Eastern Mass.



The state is also closing all "Stop the Spread" coronavirus testing sites on Friday. The Salem walk-in site at St. Peter's Church and the drive-thru site at Salem High School will both be closed.

