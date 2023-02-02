The swan arm of the law: Police pick up bird in Plymouth

Swan - Plymouth Police/SWNS

A swan found wandering around the streets of Plymouth was taken "prisoner" and escorted to the vets in the back of a police car.

The bird was pulled from a nearby harbour by a drunken male, before being involved in a collision on Mutley Plain, police said.

After being taken to the vets, the swan was checked over and is now being nursed back to full health.

Plymouth Police's D Section, which recovered the animal, said: "Not your usual prisoner. Report of a swan being removed from the harbour by a drunk male before it being involved in a collision on Mutley Plain.

"Taken to the vets where they are nursing it back to health."

The drama was sparked when officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene of the collision on Wednesday evening.

The bird had been wrapped up by members of the public, before officers put it in the back of their car.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 6.20pm yesterday to Mutley Plain following reports that a swan had been removed from the harbour by a man, who had left the area prior to police arrival.

"It was reported that the swan had possibly been hit by a vehicle. Members of the public had wrapped a blanket around it and called the vets. It was taken to the vets by officers and left in their care."