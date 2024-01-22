Swan captures pupils' hearts by staring at her reflection in school windows to mourn dead partner

A sad swan has been crossing a road every day to stare at its own reflection in the windows of a school following the death of its mate. The solitary swan, called Sally, is thought to be in mourning following the tragic death of her partner Harry in 2022. Her poignant daily ritual has captured the hearts of pupils at Telford Park School in Stirchley, Shrops. She is a regular visitor and is often spotted waddling across the zebra crossing on Grange Avenue to reach the school. Sally then gazes at her reflection of the classroom windows.

